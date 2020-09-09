Turkish Cyprus tightens measures after spike in cases

  • September 09 2020 17:40:00

Turkish Cyprus tightens measures after spike in cases

LEFKOŞA
Turkish Cyprus tightens measures after spike in cases

Turkish Cypriot authorities temporarily halted inbound flights to the country following a sudden increase in the number of positive cases, citing inadequate quarantine space for arriving passengers.

The arrangement will stay in effect until Sept. 13 and emergency flights, military and ambulance aircraft are exempted from the decision, according to Turkish Cypriot media.

The decision was taken keeping in mind the registration and opening period of universities as those going to Turkish Cyprus would fill all dormitories and hotels reserved for quarantine.

Turkish Cypriot authorities require people arriving from category B countries, such as Turkey, to quarantine for seven days and people from category C countries for 14 days.

Around 400 to 450 people are only in hotels as of Sept. 8, according to country’s foreign minister, Kudret Özersay.

The authorities tightened the measures in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus as the country has seen a steep rise in cases over the past few days.

On Sept. 8, some 38 new cases were announced, the highest daily figure so far, with 15 of them being local and 19 being contacts of people who already tested positive and are in quarantine.

Activities of entertainment venues, birthday parties, circumcision or religious ceremonies and mass worship were prohibited until Oct. 1 in line with the new measures.

COVID-19,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s top diplomat to visit three former French colonies in Africa

    Turkey’s top diplomat to visit three former French colonies in Africa

  2. Turkey-Greece military delegation talks delayed

    Turkey-Greece military delegation talks delayed

  3. Turkey announces stricter measures to curb spread of virus

    Turkey announces stricter measures to curb spread of virus

  4. Parents to decide if children will attend in-class education

    Parents to decide if children will attend in-class education

  5. Osman Hamdi Bey painting surprises exam takers

    Osman Hamdi Bey painting surprises exam takers
Recommended
Brigadier general dies in Syria’s Idlib from heart attack

Brigadier general dies in Syria’s Idlib from heart attack
Erdoğan, outgoing Japanese premier speak over phone

Erdoğan, outgoing Japanese premier speak over phone
Iranian activist about to be deported released from police detention

Iranian activist about to be deported released from police detention
CHP vows to come to power with ‘friends’ as it celebrates 97th year

CHP vows to come to power with ‘friends’ as it celebrates 97th year
Symphonic orchestra wows villagers in western province

Symphonic orchestra wows villagers in western province
Turkey’s top diplomat to visit three former French colonies in Africa

Turkey’s top diplomat to visit three former French colonies in Africa
WORLD India, China accuse each other of firing in the air on tense border

India, China accuse each other of firing in the air on tense border

India and China have accused each other of firing in the air during a new confrontation on their border in the western Himalayas, in a further escalation of military tension between the nuclear-armed nations.

ECONOMY Turkish economy may grow above 5 percent in 2021, says Finance Minister Albayrak

Turkish economy may grow above 5 percent in 2021, says Finance Minister Albayrak

Turkey’s growth rate will be significantly above 5 percent in 2021 if there will not be another major wave of the COVID-19 outbreak, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak has said.
SPORTS Misli.com becomes official sponsor of TFF leagues

Misli.com becomes official sponsor of TFF leagues

Turkey’s fastest-growing betting site misli.com has signed a sponsorship agreement with the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) on Sept. 9, as the online platform will be the official sponsor of the Second and Third Leagues of the country.