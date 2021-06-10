Turkish Cyprus should be recognized as independent state: CHP leader

  • June 10 2021 13:44:46

Turkish Cyprus should be recognized as independent state: CHP leader

ANKARA
Turkish Cyprus should be recognized as independent state: CHP leader

The main opposition leader has stressed that Turkish Cyprus should be recognized as an independent and respected state in the world on a visit to the island after the election of Ersin Tatar as the president of the Turkish Cypriots.

“At the end of 50 years of a struggle, we want the [Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus] TRNC to emerge as an independent state, to be recognized and to become one of the respected countries of the world. This is our greatest desire,” Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said at a meeting with Tatar on June 10.

The CHP stands ready to fulfill any necessary duty to this end, Kılıçdaroğlu vowed.

Kılıçdaroğlu, accompanied by senior CHP officials, paid a visit to the island to meet Tatar, Parliament Speaker Önder Sennaroğlu and the leaders of political parties. He also visited the mausoleums of Fazıl Küçük, the leader of the freedom struggle of the Turkish Cypriot people, and Rauf Denktaş, the founding president of TRNC.

Citing the Cyprus issue as a national cause for all the political parties and beyond political discussions, Kılıçdaroğlu said Turkey is entirely seeking an economically developed and fully independent Turkish Cyprus.

“You are giving a serious struggle for the Turkish Cypriots,” the CHP leader told Tatar, recalling the U.N.-led 5+1 Geneva Conference where Turkish and Greek Cypriots as well as three guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and the United Kingdom met to explore where there is a common ground for a new round of talks.

Tatar, for his part, thanked Kılıçdaroğlu for his visit citing the Cyprus issue as a national cause that is very important for Turkey as well.

“What is important is to be able to share Cyprus’ governance and its resources. Everybody knows that 50-year-long talks for a federation did not yield any result,” he said, recalling that Greek Cypriots rejected the Annan Plan in 2004 although Turks approved it. “Unfortunately, despite this, the Greek Cypriots were rewarded by the EU and were taken into the union.”

“When we look from Cyprus, we see Turkey as one. There can be divergences inside Turkey, but the Cyprus issue is a national cause. I am of the opinion that our common interest is to reach a two-state solution on the island,” he added.

TURKEY Prosecutor demands 451 HDP members to be banned from politics

Prosecutor demands 451 HDP members to be banned from politics
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey's COVID-19 vaccine candidate enters final stage: Minister

    Turkey's COVID-19 vaccine candidate enters final stage: Minister

  2. Mucilage starts to spread into Black Sea

    Mucilage starts to spread into Black Sea

  3. Turkey to have positive agenda at scheduled Erdoğan-Biden meeting

    Turkey to have positive agenda at scheduled Erdoğan-Biden meeting

  4. Turkey to open 'Black Sea Gas Contract' for future trade by Oct 1

    Turkey to open 'Black Sea Gas Contract' for future trade by Oct 1

  5. Turkey launches massive cleanup campaign against mucilage

    Turkey launches massive cleanup campaign against mucilage
Recommended
Prosecutor demands 451 HDP members to be banned from politics

Prosecutor demands 451 HDP members to be banned from politics
İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t for ‘late’ response to ‘sea snot’ problem

İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t for ‘late’ response to ‘sea snot’ problem
Parliament to adopt animal protection law: AKP spokesperson

Parliament to adopt animal protection law: AKP spokesperson
CHP spokesperson criticizes gov’t over economic policies

CHP spokesperson criticizes gov’t over economic policies
Parliament speaker requests information over minister’s allegations

Parliament speaker requests information over minister’s allegations
Nation Alliance should nominate common presidential candidate: Akşener

Nation Alliance should nominate common presidential candidate: Akşener
WORLD US buys half billion Pfizer COVID vaccine doses for poorest countries

US buys half billion Pfizer COVID vaccine doses for poorest countries

President Joe Biden will on June 10 announce a "historic" U.S. donation of half a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for 92 poorer countries, the White House said.

ECONOMY Thousands of facilities, vehicles in Turkey receive Safe Tourism Certificate

Thousands of facilities, vehicles in Turkey receive Safe Tourism Certificate

Thousands of facilities and tour and transfer vehicles in Turkey have been granted the “Safe Tourism Certificate” through a program aimed at ensuring the safety of tourists, relevant staff and travelers from COVID-19.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahçe Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahçe Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Anadolu Efes on June 7 sealed Turkey’s ING Basketball Super Lig title with a 3-0 series sweep over Fenerbahçe Beko in the playoff finals.