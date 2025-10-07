Turkish Cyprus president says ‘one nation, three states’ concept gaining traction

BAKU

The President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar said Monday that ties between the TRNC, Türkiye and Azerbaijan are strengthening day by day, as the concept of “one nation, three states” continues to gain ground ahead of the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Gabala, Azerbaijan, on Oct. 6–7.

"The concept of 'one nation, three states' is becoming more widespread," Tatar said, emphasizing the growing cooperation between the three Turkic nations.

Tatar highlighted the importance of the TRNC’s observer status within the Organization of Turkic States and noted that they are working to deepen relations with member countries.

Highlighting the geopolitical and geostrategic importance of the TRNC’s established presence in the Eastern Mediterranean for the Turkic world, he said the TRNC would again be represented at the summit under its own flag and constitutional name.

Noting that the TRNC is making continuous progress in its relations with Ankara and Baku, Tatar said: "Especially after the Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan’s interest in the TRNC has helped reinforce this concept both there and here.

"We are also striving to advance our relations not just with Azerbaijan, but with other member states of the organization as well," he added.