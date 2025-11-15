Turkish Cyprus marks 42nd anniversary of foundation

NICOSIA
Turkish Cyprus celebrated the 42nd anniversary of its foundation and Republic Day on Nov. 15 with ceremonies across the island.

Festivities in the capital, Nicosia, began with President Tufan Erhürman receiving congratulations, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the Atatürk Monument.

The event started with the national anthem and a moment of silence, after which wreaths were placed according to protocol.

President Erhürman, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, and Combatant Air Force Commander Gen. Rafet Dalkıran, representing the Defense Ministry, signed the monument's special ledger. Celebrations continued with a military parade on Dr. Fazıl Küçük Boulevard in Nicosia.

Attendees included main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel, along with delegations from Turkish Cyprus, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan.

The parade featured the national anthem, a moment of silence, and marches by military units and students.

Commandos from the Cyprus Turkish Peace Forces Command and Security Forces Command, along with military vehicles, drew applause from the crowd.

Similar military parades took place in other cities, including Girne, Gazimağusa, Güzelyurt, and Lefke.

Turkish warships opened to public visits in Girne and Gazimağusa ports as part of the celebrations.

The Turkish Stars aerobatic team performed a display flight over Girne skies.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry marked the anniversary, underscoring the Turkish Cypriot community's historical struggle.

In a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, the ministry stated, "The most valuable manifestation of the sovereignty and existence struggle that Turkish Cypriots have waged since 1963, and the most important symbol of our national cause, is the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. We celebrate the 42nd anniversary of its founding."

It reaffirmed Türkiye's support: "Motherland and guarantor Türkiye will always continue to stand by the Turkish Cypriot people and will maintain its constructive and determined efforts toward a just, lasting, and sustainable settlement of the Cyprus issue based on the realities on the island."

"On this honorable day, we share the pride and enthusiasm of the Turkish Cypriots, who are an inseparable part of the Great Turkish Nation," the statement added.

The ministry honored martyrs, veterans, and leaders like the late Dr. Fazıl Küçük and founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş.

 

Erdoğan vows continued solidarity

 

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also congratulated the Turkish Cyprus on its 42nd anniversary, pledging that Türkiye will never leave the Cyprus cause alone and will strengthen ties with Turkish Cypriots in all areas.

In a message posted on his social media account Erdoğan stated: "I wholeheartedly congratulate the 42nd anniversary of the declaration of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and send my greetings and affection to my Turkish Cypriot brothers on this exceptional day."

He added: "We remember our heroic martyrs with mercy and honor our veterans with gratitude. We will never leave our national cause, Cyprus, alone and will continue to strengthen our solidarity with the Turkish Cypriot people in every field."

 

