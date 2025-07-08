Turkish Cyprus inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet

NICOSIA
The Turkish Cyprus inked a protocol Monday with Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines and low-cost carrier AJet under a project which aims to make air transportation to the Turkish Cyprus easier and cheaper.

The signing ceremony held at the presidency in the capital Lefkosa was attended by Turkish Cyprus President Ersin Tatar and numerous high-ranking officials.

The protocol was signed by Turkish Cyprus Prime Minister Unal Ustel and Turkish Airlines Board of Directors and Executive Committee Chair Ahmet Bolat in the presence of Tatar.

Under the protocol, meant to facilitate air transportation to the Turkish Cyprus by making it cheaper, to stabilize and lower ticket prices, and to boost tourist visits, AJet will organize shuttle flights from the Turkish Cyprus's Ercan Airport to major cities in Türkiye.

Under the protocol, the ceiling of ticket prices of flights between Türkiye and Turkish Cyprus is set as 6,000 Turkish liras ($150).

Moreover, following a July 26 promotional event in London, the round-trip ticket price for flights between London (Stansted) and Ercan airports has been set at €250 ($293).

Stating that the protocol will have a positive impact on Turkish Cyprus tourism, Tatar said, “With these steps, the competitiveness of the tourism sector will rise.”

 

Intel chief meets parliament speaker over 'terror-free Türkiye' bid
WORLD Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend

Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit North Korea this weekend, the latest in a series of high-profile visits by top Moscow officials as the two countries deepen military ties.
ECONOMY Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek met with investors during a two-day visit to London, where he presented Türkiye’s economic outlook and structural reform agenda.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
