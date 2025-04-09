Turkish Cyprus approves school headscarf regulation

Turkish Cyprus approves school headscarf regulation

NICOSIA
Turkish Cyprus approves school headscarf regulation

Authorities in Turkish Cyprus have enacted a new regulation permitting the wearing of headscarves in high schools and opening the door to their use in middle schools, following weeks of nationwide debate and protests.

The headscarf controversy first erupted last month when a middle school student sought to attend classes wearing headscarves in the capital Nicosia.

School administration, however, denied her entry, citing uniform regulations.

In response, the Council of Ministers amended the disciplinary code governing school attire, allowing a head covering in the form of a bandana worn over a bonnet.

This decision triggered vehement backlash from teachers’ unions and left-wing opposition parties.

The Council of Ministers subsequently rescinded the contentious regulation and established a special committee to address the issue — a body that included representatives from opposition parties and education unions. However, both groups refused to participate.

Late on April 8, the council ratified a revised version of the regulation, which had passed through the special committee.

Under the new provisions, headscarves are now fully permitted in high schools, while discretion over their use in middle schools has been delegated to individual school administrations.

Students may wear headscarves as long as they do not obscure the school uniform or extend beyond the collar line, in order to preserve the visual integrity of standardized dress codes.

As the regulation came into force through publication in the Official Gazette, a large-scale protest march took place in Nicosia.

The demonstration, attended by approximately 13,000 people, included the leaders of the main opposition Republican Turkish Party (CTP) and several other leftist factions.

Protesters contended that secularism in Northern Cyprus was “under existential threat.”

In a statement made last week, President Ersin Tatar characterized the wearing of headscarves in secondary education as a matter of personal choice, emphasizing that no student should be marginalized on the basis of their attire.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Industrial production down in February

Industrial production down in February
LATEST NEWS

  1. Industrial production down in February

    Industrial production down in February

  2. Türkiye inks offshore oil and gas deal with Somalia

    Türkiye inks offshore oil and gas deal with Somalia

  3. Türkiye targets $100 bln trade goal with US

    Türkiye targets $100 bln trade goal with US

  4. Erdoğan meets with DEM Party in rare dialogue

    Erdoğan meets with DEM Party in rare dialogue

  5. Wind and solar eclipse coal in country’s power mix

    Wind and solar eclipse coal in country’s power mix
Recommended
Erdoğan meets with DEM Party in rare dialogue

Erdoğan meets with DEM Party in rare dialogue
CHP launches mass protests over İmamoğlu’s arrest

CHP launches mass protests over İmamoğlu’s arrest
Trial opens in shocking teen murder amid grave attack, threats

Trial opens in shocking teen murder amid grave attack, threats
Helicopter taxi services launched between Türkiye, Turkish Cyprus

Helicopter taxi services launched between Türkiye, Turkish Cyprus
Gas explosion at Ankara mine injures 13 workers

Gas explosion at Ankara mine injures 13 workers
2 journalists detained in Istanbul over threat, blackmail claims

2 journalists detained in Istanbul over threat, blackmail claims
Türkiye plans over 60 Moon missions in next decade

Türkiye plans over 60 Moon missions in next decade
WORLD Israel slams France over plan to recognize Palestinian state

Israel slams France over plan to recognize Palestinian state

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has denounced French President Emmanuel Macron's announcement that Paris could recognize a Palestinian state by June, saying it would be a "prize" for terrorism.
ECONOMY Industrial production down in February

Industrial production down in February

Türkiye's industrial production fell by 1.9 percent year-on-year in February, the country's statistical office announced on April 10.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿