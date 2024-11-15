Turkish Cypriots will not allow attempts to cut ties with Türkiye: Tatar

LEFKOŞA
Turkish Cyprus President Ersin Tatar has reaffirmed commitment to maintaining the strong bond with Türkiye, dismissing any attempts to sever the ties.

In a meeting with Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz in Lefkoşa, Tatar emphasized the importance of Türkiye as a guarantor nation.

"The Republic of Türkiye is our guarantor country, and its forces are the guarantee of peace, tranquility, and security here," he stated, pushing back against Greek Cypriot efforts to weaken this bond.

Tatar highlighted the Turkish Cyprus' strategic significance, noting its representation of not only its own lands but also the "sky homeland" and "blue homeland" in the Eastern Mediterranean. He pointed to the peace that has prevailed on the island since the 1974 Peace Operation, ushering in a new era of calm.

The TRNC president drew parallels between the current situation in Gaza and the historical struggles of Turkish Cypriots since the 1960s. He emphasized their right to self-determination, urging respect from all parties, including the U.N.

Reflecting on past failed negotiations, including the Annan Plan referendum and the 2017 Crans-Montana talks, Tatar expressed skepticism about the Greek Cypriot side's willingness to share equality and resources.

Yılmaz echoed these sentiments, confirming that the Turkish side would not entertain federal solution proposals in upcoming discussions. He praised the Turkish Cypriots' resilience in the face of historical pressures and intimidation attempts.

"In the upcoming process, it has been agreed to reconvene in an expanded format with the participation of both sides, the motherlands, the U.N., and the U.K. at a lower level, informally," he said.

Yilmaz also highlighted a recent development from an informal dinner involving Tatar, Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides, and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The U.N.'s subsequent statement acknowledging the lack of common ground between leaders was hailed as a significant step.

"As Türkiye, we strongly support this vision. We believe that the chapter of a federation has been closed," Yılmaz concluded, underscoring Türkiye's stance on the Cyprus issue.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island led to Türkiye's military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. The result was the founding of the TRNC in 1983. July 20, the anniversary of the operation, is celebrated yearly in Turkish Cyprus as Peace and Freedom Day.

Türkiye supports a two-state solution for Cyprus based on sovereign equality and equal international status. The Greek Cypriot administration, admitted to the EU in 2004, rejected a U.N. plan to end the dispute that same year.

