Turkish Cypriots to elect president in second round

  • October 12 2020 09:32:00

Turkish Cypriots to elect president in second round

LEFKOŞA
Turkish Cypriots to elect president in second round

Residents of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) will cast their ballots for a second time after the candidates in the country’s presidential elections failed to secure more than 50% of the vote in the first round.

With 98.64% of ballot boxes opened so far, Prime Minister Ersin Tatar has garnered 32.45%, Bayrak Radio Television Corporation reported Sunday, citing unofficial data by the election authority.

President Mustafa Akıncı, an independent candidate, is the runner-up with 29.76%.

Tatar and Akıncı will face off in the second round on Oct. 18.

Electorates also voted on a referendum for a constitutional amendment to increase the number of high court judges.

While 49.80% of voters were in favor of the amendment, 50.20% voted against it, according to the count so far.

Speaking on the results, Tufan Erhurman, the candidate of the main opposition Republican Turkish Party, was quoted by Bayrak Radio Television Corporation as saying: "Participation in the elections was very low. As a party, we believe in democracy and respect the will of the people."

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay, an independent candidate, said on Facebook: "The rate of votes I received is far below my expectation, and it is at a level that requires me to review my political life."

Eleven candidates competed in the election, with seven running as independent candidates.

 Some 198,867 registered voters cast ballots in 738 ballot boxes.

Speaking to reporters after the election, Tatar described the initial results of the first round of the polls as “a victory.”

He pointed to the roughly 55% turnout by voters due to the novel coronavirus and said he expects a higher amount of participation in the second round.

“I believe that in the second round, more of our citizens will go to the ballot box and reflect their will at the election. I want to convey this call to all my citizens,” he added.

“The real victory will be ours on Oct. 18,” he added.

Meanwhile, Akıncı, the incumbent, said he expects to continue in his post, according to Turkish News Agency-Cyprus (TAK).

Noting that a much more participatory process awaits them in the period after the second round of elections, he said: “I believe that with the support of our people, we will continue our duties as of the morning of Oct. 19.”

The island of Cyprus has been divided into a Turkish Cypriot government in the north and a Greek Cypriot administration in the south since a 1974 military coup aimed at Cyprus' annexation by Greece.

Turkey's military intervention stopped years-long persecution and violence against Turkish Cypriots by ultra-nationalist Greek Cypriots.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Traces of ancient life found in eastern Van

    Traces of ancient life found in eastern Van

  2. Azerbaijan vows retaliation against Armenia attacks

    Azerbaijan vows retaliation against Armenia attacks

  3. Fires break out on same day in three provinces of Turkey

    Fires break out on same day in three provinces of Turkey

  4. Ottoman-era town protected meticulously for 44 years

    Ottoman-era town protected meticulously for 44 years

  5. Babacan conveys important messages on Kurdish question

    Babacan conveys important messages on Kurdish question
Recommended
Iraqi official stresses closer cooperation with Turkey

Iraqi official stresses closer cooperation with Turkey
Turkish workers rescued in Libya reunite with families

Turkish workers rescued in Libya reunite with families
Five quakes shake Aegean Sea off Muğla coast

Five quakes shake Aegean Sea off Muğla coast
Two detained over southern forest fires

Two detained over southern forest fires
Turkey blasts unfounded claims by top Greek diplomat

Turkey blasts 'unfounded claims' by top Greek diplomat
Turkey to conduct seismic survey in eastern Mediterranean

Turkey to conduct seismic survey in eastern Mediterranean
WORLD Biggest North Pole mission back from dying Arctic

Biggest North Pole mission back from 'dying Arctic'

Researchers on the world's biggest mission to the North Pole returned to Germany on Oct. 12, bringing home devastating proof of a dying Arctic Ocean and warnings of ice-free summers in just decades.    
ECONOMY TurkStream marks fourth anniversary of first sign-off

TurkStream marks fourth anniversary of first sign-off

Oct. 10 marked the fourth anniversary of the signing of the intergovernmental agreement for the TurkStream natural gas pipeline project by the energy ministers of Russia and Turkey.
SPORTS Hamilton wins his 91st F1 race to match Schumachers record

Hamilton wins his 91st F1 race to match Schumacher's record

Even Lewis Hamilton once saw Michael Schumacher's record of 91 wins in Formula One as unbeatable. Now he's matched it.