2-state solution ‘most realistic’ for Cyprus dispute: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Türkiye believes the most realistic solution to the Cyprus issue is the coexistence of two states on the island, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday.

"The main reason the Cyprus issue remains unresolved is the Greek Cypriot side’s refusal to recognize Turkish Cypriots’ equal international status," Erdoğan stated at a joint news conference with Turkish Cyprus President Tufan Erhürman, on his first visit to Türkiye since his election.

Erdoğan expressed pleasure in hosting Erhürman, noting the peaceful Oct. 19 presidential elections in the Turkish Cyprus."First of all, I congratulate the Turkish Cyprus on its upcoming 42nd anniversary, which we will celebrate in two days, and I send my greetings to my Turkish Cypriot brothers," he said, reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to a just, lasting and realistic solution in close coordination with Erhürman.

He described the meeting as comprehensive and productive, covering joint steps on the Cyprus issue.

"Our stance on the Cyprus cause has always been clear," Erdoğan said.

He blamed the Greek Cypriot side for rejecting shared political power and economic prosperity with Turkish Cypriots.

"We must also remember the mistakes of the UN Security Council in the early stages of the Cyprus issue and the EU, which accepted the Greek Cypriot Administration as a member despite its rejection of the Annan Plan," he added.

"We maintain our position that a solution is possible in which two nations on the island can live side by side in peace, prosperity and security," the president said.

"We will continue our sincere efforts in this direction," he vowed.

Erdoğan criticized the Greek Cypriots' view of reducing Turkish Cypriots to a minority in a partnership state as invalid today.

He endorsed Erhürman's emphasis on no compromise on Turkish Cypriots’ sovereign equality.

Erdoğan said past errors fostered Greek Cypriot complacency, leading to ongoing injustices for Turkish Cypriots.

"The promises made to correct this have unfortunately not been fulfilled. President Erhürman knows this process very well, both from his time as prime minister and his role in the negotiation team from 2008 to 2010."

Noting fruitless talks since 1968, he recalled Türkiye's 2017 stance against continuing negotiations for show after the Greek Cypriot walkout.

"As I have said before, ‘You cannot dry today’s laundry with yesterday’s sun.’ Trying to solve today’s problems with outdated approaches will get us nowhere," Erdoğan said.

"I hope that in the future, we can also see the courage and willingness to find a solution from the other side that the Turkish Cypriots have shown."

He pledged to maintain a constructive, fair and humane approach with Turkish Cypriots.

"We also discussed ways to accelerate our cooperation with President Erhürman. We reviewed projects aimed at improving Turkish Cypriots’ welfare, making daily life easier and minimizing the impact of decades-long isolation," he added.

Erdoğan vowed continued efforts in coordination with Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz.

"Similarly, our political and diplomatic efforts will continue in coordination to ensure that the Turkish Cyprus is properly represented in the international community and that its voice and injustices are heard worldwide," he said.

"As the motherland and guarantor, as we have done in the past, we will never leave the Turkish Cypriot people alone in their just struggle," Erdoğan added.

Erhürman stated that "no formula ignoring, sidelining or excluding Türkiye and Turkish Cypriots can succeed in this region."

He pointed to the unresolved Cyprus issue despite efforts from Turkish Cypriots and Türkiye, impacting regional stability and peace.

"Türkiye is one of the most important actors today, as it was yesterday, in all efforts to resolve the Cyprus issue," he said.

He affirmed Turkish Cypriots' commitment to fair negotiations but rejected approaches ignoring their sovereign equality or repeating past failures.

Erhürman defended the Turkish Cyprus’s right to international engagement, upholding political, economic and cultural rights for its people.

Turkish Cypriots’ status as equal founding partners on the island is non-negotiable, he added.