Turkish cyclists achieve success at Antalya race

ANTALYA

Some 531 cyclists from 14 countries have broken sweat at the Akra Grand Fondo Race in the southern province of Antalya’s Kemer district, with Turkish cyclists achieving success in all categories.

Nurullah Yurteri finished the 49-kilometer short track first in the men’s race as Selinay Tuğçe bagged the gold medal in the women’s category.

At the 98-kilometer long track, Gamze Ceyhan surpassed all other opponents in the women’s race. The long track men’s contest was won by Russian cyclist Kirill Krasavin.

Emin Müftüoğlu, the head of the Turkish Cycling Federation, highlighted the importance of Gran Fondo races.

“It is essential to see the rise of cycling tourism in the country,” he said. “Kemer is not enough. We must spread these contests throughout the country.”

The youngest cyclist in the contest was a 16-year-old Turkish citizen Emre Özcanlı. The oldest participant was 72-year-old Finnish Pekka Forstadius.