Turkish Cuisine Week kicks off with celebrations at UNESCO in Paris

PARIS

Turkish Cuisine Week — an annual celebration of Türkiye’s rich and diverse culinary heritage — has officially begun, with domestic and international events spotlighting traditional recipes and sustainable food culture.

This year, the spotlight is firmly on the classics — the time-honored, foundational dishes that have defined Turkish cuisine for generations.

One of the most prominent events took place in Paris, hosted by Türkiye’s Permanent Delegation to UNESCO, in collaboration with the Turkish Embassy’s Culture and Tourism Office in the French capital.

The reception brought together diplomats, culinary experts and international guests to experience the timeless flavors of Türkiye.

Guests were served an array of classic Turkish dishes such as "su böreği" (layered pastry with cheese), "kuru patlıcan dolması" (stuffed dried eggplant), "aşure" (a traditional dessert with grains and dried fruits), "kazandibi" (caramelized milk pudding) and "şekerpare" (semolina cookies in syrup).

Ambassador Gülnur Aybet expressed her excitement about this year’s theme. “I’m truly delighted to host this event once again. Turkish Cuisine Week has become one of UNESCO’s most well-recognized cultural initiatives.”

This year’s theme, “The Timeless Classics of Turkish Cuisine,” celebrates the foundational recipes that have stood the test of time.

Turkish Culture and Tourism Counsellor Fatoş Özsoy described Turkish cuisine as “one of the best in the world,” and invited guests to discover its depth, diversity and health-conscious qualities.

Dietitian Nilay Keçeci Arpacı also addressed the nutritional value of Turkish food, noting its alignment with the Mediterranean diet — recognized by UNESCO for its health benefits. “Sustainable and balanced nutrition is embedded in traditional Turkish cooking,” she said, emphasizing the importance of meals rich in proteins, vegetables and healthy fats.

Keçeci Arpacı underlined the importance of sustainable nutrition in preventing obesity, which has increased in recent years. She added that sustainable eating is both a health and environmental issue, helping reduce food waste while supporting long-term well-being, as proper nutrition prevents complications of diseases.

Held annually from May 21 to 27, Turkish Cuisine Week aims to promote Türkiye’s culinary heritage, which has been shaped by centuries of civilizations across Anatolia. Events take place across all 81 provinces in Türkiye as well as major cities around the world, each showcasing the unique flavors and traditions of Turkish food.