Turkish cuisine to be promoted by influencers in US

ISTANBUL

American social media influencers will promote Turkish cuisine as part of a new campaign by Turkish exporters aimed at boosting food exports, a sector representative has said.

“We are currently in talks with food-related social media influencers in both the Latin American and U.S. markets to support the promotion of Turkish delicacies like halva [traditional sweet treat], baklava and Turkish delight, as well as bulgur [a distinctive Turkish staple],” said Kazım Taycı, the chairman of an Istanbul exporters' association, İHBİR.

Turkish companies will be prominently featured at two major U.S. food fairs this year, in Miami and Chicago, according to Taycı.

During the Miami event in September, key locations and busy transit points across the city will be decorated with visuals promoting Turkish cuisine, Taycı noted.

“At the same time, top chefs from both Türkiye and the U.S. will present live cooking shows, showcasing Turkish culinary traditions,” he added.

Türkiye already made a strong impression at the recent Summer Fancy Food Show in New York, where over 100 Turkish companies participated.