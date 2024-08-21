Turkish corvette completes months-long Far East mission

Turkish corvette completes months-long Far East mission

ANKARA
Turkish corvette completes months-long Far East mission

The Turkish corvette TCG Kınalıada is set to return home on Aug. 21, concluding a four-and-a-half-month expedition across numerous ports in 19 countries throughout the Far East.

The mission, organized by the Turkish Naval Forces Command, was undertaken to commemorate the centenary of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Japan, as well as the 134th anniversary of the voyage of the ill-fated Ottoman frigate Ertuğrul, which sank en route from Japan in 1890.

The Kınalıada Corvette commenced its meticulously planned mission on April 8, departing from the Foça Naval Base in the country’s west. Initially slated to return on Aug. 19, the timeline was extended to Aug. 21 to accommodate an additional port visit in Alexandria, Egypt.

Following the route of the Ertuğrul Frigate, the Kınalıada Corvette embarked on an extensive tour, making port calls from Saudi Arabia to Indonesia, and from South Korea to Sri Lanka.

Throughout the voyage, diplomatic courtesies were extended at the highest levels in all visited nations, with the corvette's crew paying formal visits to 41 dignitaries, including ministers, chiefs of general staff, force commanders, governors and unit commanders.

Moreover, the vessel hosted numerous high-ranking guests. The corvette's final port of call before returning to Foça was Alexandria, Egypt — a visit added to the itinerary at a later stage.

Turkish Rear Admiral Dr. Refik Levent Tezcan, the deputy director general of defense security at the Defense Ministry, traveled to Alexandria in conjunction with the ship's visit.

During this stop, Tezcan, alongside Türkiye’s Ambassador to Cairo Salih Mutlu and the ship’s captain, Commander Serkan Doğan, paid a courtesy visit to Alexandria’s Governor Admiral Ahmed Khalid and Navy Commander Admiral Ashraf Ibrahim Attoa.

The ambassador also hosted a reception aboard the TCG Kınalıada. Notably, the planned visit to Mumbai, India, was conspicuously canceled from the itinerary.

The TCG Kınalıada, a warship measuring approximately 100 meters in length, 14.4 meters in width and weighing 2,465 tons, was named after an island located in Marmara Sea.

The vessel was constructed at the Istanbul Shipyard in 2016 and was commissioned into service in 2019. It is capable of missions ranging from surface warfare to reconnaissance and surveillance.

The TCG Kınalıada is the latest addition to Türkiye's naval arsenal under the national warship initiative, the MİLGEM project, boasting features including the domestically developed Atmaca missile system by Roketsan.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds

Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds

    Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds

  2. Ceasefire hopes fade as Israeli strikes continue to ravage Gaza

    Ceasefire hopes fade as Israeli strikes continue to ravage Gaza

  3. Putin says Ukraine tried to attack Kursk nuclear plant

    Putin says Ukraine tried to attack Kursk nuclear plant

  4. Türkiye to lease farmlands left uncultivated for 2 years

    Türkiye to lease farmlands left uncultivated for 2 years

  5. Ankara health body dismisses claims of Türkiye’s 1st mpox quarantine

    Ankara health body dismisses claims of Türkiye’s 1st mpox quarantine
Recommended
Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds

Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds
Türkiye to lease farmlands left uncultivated for 2 years

Türkiye to lease farmlands left uncultivated for 2 years
Ankara health body dismisses claims of Türkiye’s 1st mpox quarantine

Ankara health body dismisses claims of Türkiye’s 1st mpox quarantine
Türkiye, Iraq set to appoint generals to new Baghdad center

Türkiye, Iraq set to appoint generals to new Baghdad center
Violence against woman on street sparks outrage

Violence against woman on street sparks outrage
Ankara welcomes EU’s invitation to Fidan for Gymnich meet

Ankara welcomes EU’s invitation to Fidan for Gymnich meet
Fatih Terim accuses bank, manager in high-profile fraud case

Fatih Terim accuses bank, manager in high-profile fraud case
WORLD Ceasefire hopes fade as Israeli strikes continue to ravage Gaza

Ceasefire hopes fade as Israeli strikes continue to ravage Gaza

Hopes were dwindling Thursday for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where fighting raged despite pressure from the United States on Israel and Hamas to reach an agreement.
ECONOMY Consumer morale improves slightly in August, shows survey

Consumer morale improves slightly in August, shows survey

Consumer sentiment improved, even though slightly, in August, after declining in the previous two months, a joint survey conducted by the Central Bank and the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has shown.

SPORTS I’m no magician, Mourinho says after draw

I’m no magician, Mourinho says after draw

Göztepe came from two goals behind and scored a last-minute goal to hold Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe to a 2-2 draw at home in a Turkish Süper Lig match on Aug. 17, prompting the Portuguese coach to warn his players that they should have done everything to keep the lead.
﻿