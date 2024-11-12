Turkish contracting firms to take part in expo in Libya

ISTANBUL
Representatives of the Turkish contracting sector will take part in the seventh International Libya Construction and Building Expo next month in Tripoli, according to Libyan expo organizer Add Events.

Some 20 percent of the firms taking part in the event on Dec. 16-19 are Turkish-based and operate in many sectors such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning, aluminum and glass, curtail wall construction, paint manufacturing and more.

Add Events said Türkiye’s contracting exports to Libya reached over $1.1 billion last year and is set this year to beat that figure.

Turkish exports to Libya made up $2.4 billion in 2022 and $3.25 billion last year, the firm said.

Ghaleb Gheblawi, Add Events CEO, said the event aims to boost trade between Türkiye and Libya, noting that the annual potential of the construction sector exceeds $10 billion.

Gheblawi said that the Libyan government is working on several significant projects such as water technology, HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), aluminum and glass manufacturing, curtain walls, and more, adding that these areas are great opportunities for Turkish contractors.

“Most of these projects are currently in the construction phase; for instance, Tripoli Airport, Misrata Airport, and several new schools and hospitals are in the contracting stage,” he said.

“Additionally, in the private sector, there are many opportunities, especially in engineering consultancy and feasibility studies, and this fair will introduce investors to these prospects.”

Mesut Akpınar, the chair of Turkish-based ICF Fairs and Organization, said in a statement that Libya is a growing market and that ICF is working to enter it.

