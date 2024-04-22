Turkish company sets up foundation to support women, students

Ataberk Ergin - ISTANBUL

The One World Karadeniz Foundation, founded by Karadeniz Holding, aims to create social benefits by focusing on education, economic development and well-being, launched its efforts to improve and develop societies on “Earth Day,” April 22.

"Believing in the importance of contributing to a better future where no one is left behind, One World Black Sea Foundation focuses on ensuring basic human rights such as education and health," said Zeynep Harezi Yılmaz, the vice chairwoman of company, at the opening meeting of the foundation.

"By focusing on the education and empowerment of women and girls, we are investing in a future where equality and sustainability are not just ideals, but realities for everyone," she added.

The foundation prioritizes equal access to education, especially for women and girls, and builds on Karadeniz Holding's previous work in the field of education, including providing scholarships to more than 2,700 students in Türkiye, 85 percent of whom are girls. The company has also allocated more than $2.5 million resources to education until now.

The foundation also supports innovative approaches to humanitarian assistance. “The Lifeships” program uses converted ships to provide emergency shelter and critical services following disasters. Following last year’s Feb. 6 earthquakes,Lifeships provided shelter to more than 12,500 people. One ship was even converted into a permanent high school.

"We don't care if they are Cuban or Indonesian, all children have the right to an education and a good life," Yılmaz said, adding that this motivation underpins the foundation's global reach, which includes projects ranging from fishermen training programs in Brazil to providing electricity to schools in Côte d'Ivoire.

The foundation collaborates with international organizations to maximize its impact. It is poised to sign a significant partnership with the World Bank to bolster gender equality and empower women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.