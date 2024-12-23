Turkish companies keep close eye on developments in Syria

Turkish companies keep close eye on developments in Syria

ISTANBUL
Turkish companies keep close eye on developments in Syria

People walk past shops in the al-Hamidiya market in the old city of Syria's capital Damascus on Dec. 12, 2024

Turkish companies are closely monitoring developments following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime to assess the policies the new Syrian government will adopt to revive the country’s devastated economy.

The retail and textile are among the industries which could make a significant contribution to the reconstruction of Syria, especially in employment and production, according to the representatives of the sectors.

“There are great opportunities in Syria for Türkiye,” Ahmet Öksüz, chair of the Istanbul Textile and Raw Materials Exporters’ Association (İTHİB), told state-run Anadolu Agency.

Syrian refugees were working in a wide range of areas in Türkiye, Öksüz noted.

“Now that they are returning to their country, it will actually be in our best interest to establish some production facilities there,” he said.

Öksüz noted that some Turkish companies shifted production to Egypt in recent years, but textile firms may now focus on Syria.

“Syria is also logistically very advantageous due to its proximity to Türkiye. If we can start production in labor-intensive sectors there, in the regions close to our country, Türkiye will turn this into an advantage,” he argued.

Öksüz also noted that the labor shortage in Türkiye will only grow in the period ahead, and costs will increase.

Turkish retailers can establish a presence in Syria following normalization, said Sinan Öncel, president of the United Brands Association (BMD), noting that this process would take time.

Despite challenges, Turkish companies can take part in the reconstruction of Syria, said Rifat Hisarcıkloğlu, president of the the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

“Turkish business people are doing successful work in the most dangerous places of the world. For example Afghanistan, Iraq,” he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

    Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

  2. Christmas events in Syria amid calls for minority-inclusive rule

    Christmas events in Syria amid calls for minority-inclusive rule

  3. Ethiopian, Somali intel chiefs meet after Ankara-mediated deal

    Ethiopian, Somali intel chiefs meet after Ankara-mediated deal

  4. Five men convicted over Amsterdam violence against Israelis

    Five men convicted over Amsterdam violence against Israelis

  5. Turkish Energy Ministry delegation to visit Syria to discuss cooperation

    Turkish Energy Ministry delegation to visit Syria to discuss cooperation
Recommended
Goldman Sachs expects Central Bank to keep rates on hold

Goldman Sachs expects Central Bank to keep rates on hold
Media assets of Ciner Yayın Holding sold to Can Holding

Media assets of Ciner Yayın Holding sold to Can Holding
Fiba’s Kavram Enerji obtains $42 million loan from EBRD

Fiba’s Kavram Enerji obtains $42 million loan from EBRD
Growth potential still high, disinflation continues: Şimşek

Growth potential still high, disinflation continues: Şimşek
Türkiye could draw $13.5 billion in investments: YASED head

Türkiye could draw $13.5 billion in investments: YASED head
Wage talks for millions of workers near conclusion

Wage talks for millions of workers near conclusion
Yandex launches AI tailored service for Turkish users

Yandex launches AI tailored service for Turkish users
WORLD Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

Syria's new authorities announced Tuesday that they had reached an agreement with the country's rebel groups on their dissolution and integration into the regular defence forces.
ECONOMY Goldman Sachs expects Central Bank to keep rates on hold

Goldman Sachs expects Central Bank to keep rates on hold

Analysts at Goldman Sachs think the Turkish Central Bank will remain on hold at 50 percent on Dec. 26 against the consensus expectation of a small rate cut.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿