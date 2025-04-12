Turkish community leader slams German coalition deal for ignoring Muslim minorities

BERLIN

(L-R) State Premier of Bavaria Markus Soeder, Chairman of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party and faction Friedrich Merz, Social Democratic Party (SPD) co-chairman Lars Klingbeil and SPD co-chairwoman Saskia Esken arrive for a press conference to present the joint coalition agreement in the German Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, 09 April 2025.

The chairman of the Turkish Community in Germany (TGD) criticized a coalition agreement between the Conservatives and the Social Democrats for not including the issues of Muslims.

"The coalition agreement does not give enough data for migrants in particular to feel safe in this country. Muslims and Islam are almost never mentioned in the coalition agreement, or when they are mentioned, it is in a negative way in terms of security,” Gökay Sofuoğlu told Anadolu Agency.

Sofuoğlu cited the absence of a migrant origin in the delegation, emphasizing the need for inclusion in the country’s administration.

“We see the consequences of the fact that the perspective of migrants is not reflected in the coalition protocol,” he said.

Sofuoğlu said that there were positive steps in the security and the protection of Jews, but emphasized that not much focus was directed toward the safety of other migrants such as Muslims and Blacks.

He stressed that the protocol lacked sufficient data to improve the situation of migrants in the country.

Sofuoğlu reiterated he does not think that Germany would overcome the “dilemma” of measures to be taken as part of tightening immigration law which sparked debate.

“The tone of the discussion is very harmful. It creates the perception that migrants in Germany — especially Muslim migrants — are potential criminals,” he added.

Sofuoğlu welcomed the quick agreement on the coalition agreement, noting that the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has been gaining in the polls. He emphasized that given this context, a government should be formed and begin work as soon as possible.

“We can already see the effects of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in this coalition agreement. In a situation where 25% of the population, migrants, are excluded and do not see themselves represented in the coalition deal, it's impossible to speak of social peace,” he said.

He said the mindset in Germany was shifting as 60% of the society accepts and incorporates the AfD’s mindset into government.

“That means topics that couldn't be discussed in Germany for years will now be brought up, slanders that couldn't be voiced will be thrown around, and far-right ideology will take root in the heart of society,” he said.

He noted that Europe was drifting from its values, “closing in on itself” and “erasing the very reasons for its existence.”

The Christian Democrats and Social Democrats have agreed to take a tougher stance on irregular migration in their coalition agreement, Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz announced Wednesday.

Conservative politician Merz announced plans to roll back citizenship reforms, tighten naturalization rules, expand police and surveillance powers, and establish new national security bodies for crisis coordination.

Following Wednesday's agreement, the coalition deal requires approval from party bodies and delegates. The Social Democrats will conduct a membership-wide vote April 15 - 29, while the CDU will make its decision at a small party conference on April 28. The CSU approved the coalition agreement during a video conference meeting Thursday of its executive committee, federal and regional parliamentary groups.

If all three parties approve the agreement, parliament could elect Merz as new chancellor in early May, replacing Olaf Scholz.

The agreement's signing ceremony is planned for May 5, with a parliamentary vote to follow May 6, according to media reports.