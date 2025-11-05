Turkish coffee is Türkiye’s first ‘traditional specialty guaranteed’ registered in EU

ISTANBUL

Turkish coffee has officially become Türkiye’s first product to be registered in the European Union under the “Traditional Specialties Guaranteed” (TSG) category.

Following the southern province of Hatay’s kaytaz böreği and neighboring Gaziantep’s lahmacun, which received EU geographical indication status earlier this year, the EU’s Official Journal announced that Turkish coffee was recognized after a three-month review process based on the application filed by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

TOBB noted that Turkish coffee, already listed by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage, symbolizes hospitality, conversation and friendship with a history spanning over 500 years.

TOBB president Rıfat Hisarcıklıoğlu celebrated the news on social media, highlighting Türkiye’s rich diversity of traditional products. He added that Türkiye now has 40 EU-registered products and ongoing applications for 42 more geographical indications and two TSG products.