Turkish coffee documentary to be aired in US

ISTANBUL

A Turkish woman, who has been promoting Turkish coffee in the United States for over a decade as a volunteer, has shot a documentary on Turkish coffee with the cooperation of the Presidency of Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB).

“The movie will firstly be screened in Los Angeles on May 20,” Gizem Şalcıgil White, nicknamed “Turkish Coffee Lady,” told the daily Milliyet on May 15.

The documentary named “Introduction: Tales of Anatolia’s Turkish Coffee” tells the story of Turks’ “500-year-old cultural heritage.”

“The movie will then be aired at a Turkish festival in Long Beach on May 22. Then residents of San Diego will be able to watch it,” she added.

Believing that Turkish coffee is a bridge to tell Turkish culture to the world, White said she has been doing Turkish coffee promotion in the U.S. for 13 years.

“I promoted Turkish coffee with a mobile truck, with which I traveled the U.S., Canada and Europe,” she noted. Then she “set up her own Turkish coffee brand.”

This, also, was not enough for her as she formed an association based on Turkish coffee.

The association has registered Dec. 5 as the “Turkish Coffee Day.”

“Last year, on Dec. 5, we held a big celebration event at Times Square in New York, and this year, we made a movie,” she said proudly while telling the association’s works on Turkish coffee.