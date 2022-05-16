Turkish coffee documentary to be aired in US

  • May 16 2022 07:00:00

Turkish coffee documentary to be aired in US

ISTANBUL
Turkish coffee documentary to be aired in US

A Turkish woman, who has been promoting Turkish coffee in the United States for over a decade as a volunteer, has shot a documentary on Turkish coffee with the cooperation of the Presidency of Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB).

“The movie will firstly be screened in Los Angeles on May 20,” Gizem Şalcıgil White, nicknamed “Turkish Coffee Lady,” told the daily Milliyet on May 15.

The documentary named “Introduction: Tales of Anatolia’s Turkish Coffee” tells the story of Turks’ “500-year-old cultural heritage.”

“The movie will then be aired at a Turkish festival in Long Beach on May 22. Then residents of San Diego will be able to watch it,” she added.

Believing that Turkish coffee is a bridge to tell Turkish culture to the world, White said she has been doing Turkish coffee promotion in the U.S. for 13 years.

“I promoted Turkish coffee with a mobile truck, with which I traveled the U.S., Canada and Europe,” she noted. Then she “set up her own Turkish coffee brand.”

This, also, was not enough for her as she formed an association based on Turkish coffee.

The association has registered Dec. 5 as the “Turkish Coffee Day.”

“Last year, on Dec. 5, we held a big celebration event at Times Square in New York, and this year, we made a movie,” she said proudly while telling the association’s works on Turkish coffee.

US, Turkey,

ARTS & LIFE Brazilian dance star’s Bolshoi exodus brings him home

Brazilian dance star’s Bolshoi exodus brings him home
MOST POPULAR

  1. Torrid summer months expected in Turkey: Experts

    Torrid summer months expected in Turkey: Experts

  2. Finland, Sweden propose working to address Turkey’s concerns on NATO membership bid

    Finland, Sweden propose working to address Turkey’s concerns on NATO membership bid

  3. Farmers in Antalya see revival in demand from Russia

    Farmers in Antalya see revival in demand from Russia

  4. Russian radio voices sow fear in Ukraine war zone

    Russian radio voices sow fear in Ukraine war zone

  5. Erdoğan, Aliyev inaugurate Rize-Artvin airport

    Erdoğan, Aliyev inaugurate Rize-Artvin airport
Recommended
AI initiatives in Turkey decupled in 5 years: Expert

AI initiatives in Turkey decupled in 5 years: Expert
Teacher canoes to arrive at school

Teacher canoes to arrive at school
Turkish tennis player eyes entering ‘World Top-200’ list

Turkish tennis player eyes entering ‘World Top-200’ list
Around 100,000 get vegan nutrition in Turkey

Around 100,000 get vegan nutrition in Turkey
Working couple becomes ‘weekend caravanners’

Working couple becomes ‘weekend caravanners’
Istanbul governor crosses Çanakkale 1915 Bridge on motorbike

Istanbul governor crosses Çanakkale 1915 Bridge on motorbike
WORLD N Korea reports 15 more ‘fever’ deaths amid Covid outbreak

N Korea reports 15 more ‘fever’ deaths amid Covid outbreak

North Korea on Sunday reported 15 additional deaths from "fever", days after officially confirming its first-ever Covid-19 cases and ordering nationwide lockdowns.

ECONOMY Venezuela plans stock sale in break from socialist model

Venezuela plans stock sale in break from socialist model

Venezuela’s government is seeking private investors to pump funds into vital but crippled state-run companies, decades after seizing them in the name of socialism.

SPORTS Klopp calls for final quadruple push after FA Cup victory

Klopp calls for final quadruple push after FA Cup victory

A victory on penalties produces Liverpool’s first FA Cup triumph since 2006 and keeps it in contention for, potentially if unlikely, a quadruple of trophies