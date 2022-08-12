Turkish citizenship database system provides perfect service: Ministry

ANKARA

In response to the allegations of main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu over faulty voters’ information in the Turkish citizenship database system, MERNİS, provided to the Supreme Election Board (YSK), the Interior Ministry stated on Aug. 12 that the system functions properly.

In accordance with the Law No. 298 on the Basic Provisions of Elections and Voter Registers, the population records with address information are shared instantly via the Identity Sharing System, within the framework of the criteria determined by the YSK, said the Interior Ministry’s General Directorate of Population and Citizenship Affairs.

Responding to the allegation of the CHP on the issue of voters without a surname, the directorate said during the examination of 140 million population records in the MERNİS database, it was reported that 30 people who were found to have no surname were required to apply to complete their surnames. However, since some of the notifications are from abroad and some of them do not apply, corrections cannot be made.

On the CHP’s claim that there are cases where even 40 people reside together at the same address, the directorate said the settlement address is based on the declaration of the citizens. In accordance with the legislation, there is no restriction on the number of people who can reside at an address. However, address statements are constantly and regularly checked by the general directorate, the statement said.

In reply to the allegation that there were first-time voters over the age of 100, the statement said records that have not been processed for a long time (no identity card or address statement) are detected from persons aged 80 and over. Those who are determined not to be dead are included in the electoral roll for the first time by the YSK if they make an address declaration. In addition, since there are people who have never been registered in Türkiye, these people are also subject to the same application if they are detected, the directorate said.