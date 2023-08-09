Turkish citizens evacuated from coup-hit Niger

ANKARA
Turkish citizens who were stranded in Niger due to the closure of the airspace following a military coup in the West African country on July 26 have been successfully evacuated and brought back to Türkiye.

With a specially authorized flight by Turkish Airlines (THY), the plane carrying also a group of Azerbaijani citizens took off from the International Diori Hamani Airport in Niger’s capital Niamey at 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 and arrived in Istanbul at around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 9.

Speaking to the Ihlas News Agency at the Istanbul Airport, Oktay Kutlu, who had been working in the coup-hit country for over a year, stated the flight that brought a total of 226 passengers to the country was postponed two days due to the closure of the airspace by the military junta.

He also expressed his gratitude to the consulate and the other Turkish authorities for successfully carrying out the evacuation process from the coup-hit state.

Another passenger Tuğyan Işık also mentioned Niger was expressing problems related to infrastructure disruptions and power outages.

“In Niger, we get electricity from Nigeria. When Nigeria cuts off electricity, its internal electricity sources become very limited. They are able to provide electricity for a maximum of three hours a day, and the rest of the time, there is no electricity. Internet and water also depend on electricity,” Işık stated.

The National Council for the Protection of the Homeland (CNSP), the military junta that seized power in Niger on July 26, had closed Niger's airspace until further notice due to an alleged potential attack by foreign powers.

