Turkish citizens can now obtain Egypt visa on arrival

ANKARA

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has announced that Turkish citizens who wish to travel to Egypt will now be able to obtain a visa on arrival without any process in advance.

“Our citizens who travel to Egypt will be able to obtain their visas from the Egyptian border gates from now on,” said a ministry statement on May 2.

The ministry’s official announcements came nearly two weeks after the statements of Türkiye’s charge d’affaires in Cairo.

While the Turkish official did not include details on the subject, no official statement has been made from Egypt yet.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt have been maintained at the level of charges d’affaires since 2013.

The normalization efforts between the two countries, which started in August 2020, gained momentum when President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a surprise meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, at the World Cup in Qatar in November 2022.

Turkish and Egyptian top diplomats also had another meeting last month.

The two sides are expected to take a further step regarding the normalization process by announcing their decision to increase the diplomatic representation back to the level of ambassadors.

The visa decision was evaluated as a concrete step in the way of the normalization process.