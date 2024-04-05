Turkish cinemas hit record-low attendance with 100,254 viewers

ISTANBUL

Over the weekend, Turkish movie theaters experienced their lowest attendance since the coronavirus pandemic, with only 100,254 spectators between the dates of March 29 and 31, coinciding with the local elections.

This significant downturn in cinemagoers occurred despite the ongoing popularity of the science fiction sequel "Dune: Part Two," which led the box office with 19,271 viewers. The stark drop in attendance highlights the impact of the elections on leisure activities. With the global 50 percent drop experienced during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021, this weekend marks the lowest attendance numbers since.

According to Box Office data, audience numbers had plummeted by 70.8 percent in 2020. A year-on-year comparison for the first three days of 2021 revealed an even steeper decline, with a 91 percent drop in viewership and an 88 percent decrease in total box office revenue.

This weekend's record-low attendance highlights the ongoing challenges facing the cinema industry in the post-pandemic era, further exacerbated by significant local events such as the elections.