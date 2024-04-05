Turkish cinemas hit record-low attendance with 100,254 viewers

Turkish cinemas hit record-low attendance with 100,254 viewers

ISTANBUL
Turkish cinemas hit record-low attendance with 100,254 viewers

Over the weekend, Turkish movie theaters experienced their lowest attendance since the coronavirus pandemic, with only 100,254 spectators between the dates of March 29 and 31, coinciding with the local elections.

This significant downturn in cinemagoers occurred despite the ongoing popularity of the science fiction sequel "Dune: Part Two," which led the box office with 19,271 viewers. The stark drop in attendance highlights the impact of the elections on leisure activities. With the global 50 percent drop experienced during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021, this weekend marks the lowest attendance numbers since.

According to Box Office data, audience numbers had plummeted by 70.8 percent in 2020. A year-on-year comparison for the first three days of 2021 revealed an even steeper decline, with a 91 percent drop in viewership and an 88 percent decrease in total box office revenue.

This weekend's record-low attendance highlights the ongoing challenges facing the cinema industry in the post-pandemic era, further exacerbated by significant local events such as the elections.

low audience,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack

Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack

    Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack

  2. Top security council hails anti-terrorism cooperation with Iraq

    Top security council hails anti-terrorism cooperation with Iraq

  3. Current account deficit will be less than forecast in 2024: Şimşek

    Current account deficit will be less than forecast in 2024: Şimşek

  4. UN rights council demands halt of arms sales to Israel

    UN rights council demands halt of arms sales to Israel

  5. Türkiye expect anti-terror cooperation from all NATO members

    Türkiye expect anti-terror cooperation from all NATO members
Recommended
Court cancels beach projects in ancient Lycian city

Court cancels beach projects in ancient Lycian city
Ministry recycles 66,000 tons of paper from old textbooks in 5 years

Ministry recycles 66,000 tons of paper from old textbooks in 5 years
Turkish shoemaker scales tiny designs to 2 milimeters

Turkish shoemaker scales tiny designs to 2 milimeters
First Roman-era sarcophagus found in Diyarbakır

First Roman-era sarcophagus found in Diyarbakır
Major Ankara fire brought under control after 16 hours

Major Ankara fire brought under control after 16 hours
Landmarks illuminated for Autism Awareness

Landmarks illuminated for Autism Awareness

WORLD Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack

Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack

Ukraine said Friday it had destroyed at least six Russian military planes at an airbase in the southern Rostov region in a barrage of overnight drone attacks.

ECONOMY Current account deficit will be less than forecast in 2024: Şimşek

Current account deficit will be less than forecast in 2024: Şimşek

Türkiye’s current account deficit this year will be significantly lower than the initially forecast, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿