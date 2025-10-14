Turkish ceramic artist crafts İznik-inspired tile for Pope’s upcoming visit

BURSA

Renowned ceramic artist Mesude Künen, recognized by Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Ministry as a bearer of intangible cultural heritage, is preparing a unique tile panel depicting the historic city of İznik as a special gift for Pope Leo XIV.

The Vatican leader is set to visit Türkiye from Nov. 27 to 30 on his first official foreign trip, which will also mark the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea, held in the same city.

Künen’s artwork, created in her workshop named “Dedemin Elleri” (My Grandfather’s Hands), depicts the ancient walls and landmarks of İznik, where Christianity’s first ecumenical council convened in 325 A.D.

The artist said the piece, made in the traditional miniature style, took nearly two months to complete. A previous version of the same composition was purchased by a well-known collector, prompting her to craft a new one specifically for the Pope.

“The Pope is coming to İznik soon. I am working on a special project for him. This work will feature historical sites in our district and the Walls of İznik. I want to present them with this important work,” Künen said.

Coming from a family of potters, Künen has devoted 33 years to the art of İznik ceramics, known for their intricate blue-and-white designs that adorn Ottoman architecture.

Alongside the papal gift, she is also creating a 15th-century Haliç-style tile place, reviving a delicate pattern that flourished during the early Ottoman period.

The Vatican announced on Oct. 7 that Pope Leo XIV will travel to Türkiye and Lebanon in late November — his first international visit since becoming head of the Catholic Church.

His itinerary includes meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and religious leaders, as well as a pilgrimage to İznik, a city approximately 100 kilometers southeast of Istanbul.

The First Council of Nicaea, convened by Emperor Constantine, remains a cornerstone event in Christian history, as it produced the Nicene Creed, affirming the foundational doctrine of the Trinity — the unity of Father, Son and Holy Spirit as three persons in one Godhead.