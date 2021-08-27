Central Bank reserves stand at $105.8 bln in July

  August 27 2021

ANKARA
The Turkish Central Bank’s total reserves stood at $105.8 billion as of July 31, the bank announced on Aug. 27.

Official reserve assets jumped 8.3% compared to $97.7 billion as of end-June, according to the bank's international reserves and foreign currency liquidity report.

In July, foreign currency reserves- in convertible foreign currencies- rose to $62.6 billion, a monthly rise of 12.6%.

As another sub-item of official reserve assets, gold reserves- including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold swapped -climbed 2.6% last month from the previous month to reach $41.6 billion.

