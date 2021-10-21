Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates by 200 basis points

  • October 21 2021 14:17:35

Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates by 200 basis points

ANKARA
Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates by 200 basis points

The Turkish Central Bank on Oct. 21 lowered its one-week repo rate by 200 basis points, well above market expectation.

The policy rate- also known as the one-week repo rate- decreased to 16% from 18%, the bank said in a statement following its 10th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting this year.

Last week, among 26 economists surveyed by Anadolu Agency, six expected no change, while eight predicted the rate to fall by 50 basis points, one by 75 basis points, and 11 by 100 basis points, with the median being 50 basis points.

Turkey, Economy, Interest Rates, Hike,

ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates by 200 basis points

Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates by 200 basis points
MOST POPULAR

  1. NASA sends quote by Nobel-winning Turkish author into space  

    NASA sends quote by Nobel-winning Turkish author into space  

  2. Rental house prices increased most along shores of Istanbul’s Bosphorus

    Rental house prices increased most along shores of Istanbul’s Bosphorus

  3. Ministry sends 12-rule booklet to taxi drivers across country

    Ministry sends 12-rule booklet to taxi drivers across country

  4. Some 5 mln people skipped their third dose, says minister

    Some 5 mln people skipped their third dose, says minister

  5. Turkish singer reveals she was Israeli army deserter

    Turkish singer reveals she was Israeli army deserter
Recommended
Turkey receives 136,600+ trademark applications in 9 months

Turkey receives 136,600+ trademark applications in 9 months
Ford invests $67.5 mln to make Turkey’s first domestic gearbox

Ford invests $67.5 mln to make Turkey’s first domestic gearbox
Turkey’s central government gross debt stock at $246 bln in September

Turkey’s central government gross debt stock at $246 bln in September
Rental house prices increased most along shores of Istanbul’s Bosphorus

Rental house prices increased most along shores of Istanbul’s Bosphorus
G7 countries well placed to fully decarbonize power supply by 2035: IEA

G7 countries well placed to fully decarbonize power supply by 2035: IEA
Turkey unveils space agencys strategic plan for 2022-26

Turkey unveils space agency's strategic plan for 2022-26
WORLD Russia hosts Afghan talks, calls for an inclusive government

Russia hosts Afghan talks, calls for an inclusive government

Russia hosted talks on Afghanistan on Oct. 20 involving senior representatives of the Taliban and neighboring nations, a round of diplomacy that underlined Moscow’s clout in Central Asia.

ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates by 200 basis points

Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates by 200 basis points

The Turkish Central Bank on Oct. 21 lowered its one-week repo rate by 200 basis points, well above market expectation.
SPORTS Fenebahçe seeks first win on European stage

Fenebahçe seeks first win on European stage

Two Turkish clubs in the Europa League, Fenebhaçe and Galatasaray, will be on the pitch on Oct. 21 with different targets.