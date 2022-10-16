Turkish celebrities publish messages of condolences for Bartın

ISTANBUL

Turkish celebrities have extended their heartfelt condolences to the families of the miners who lost their lives in a mine explosion in Bartın, while many events and concerts have been canceled across the country.

Türkiye has mourned for 41 miners who lost their lives in the explosion. Many Turkish celebrities shared messages on social media to express their sorrow about the incident.

Actresses Türkan Şoray, Ezgi Mola, Filiz Akın and producer Acun Ilıcalı were among the celebrities who expressed their feelings.

“I am deeply sorry. I wish God’s mercy to our miners who lost their lives in the explosion in Bartın, condolences to their relatives, and a quick recovery to the injured ones,” pop star Tarkan stated.

Pop singer Kenan Doğulu also wished patience to the grieving families who lost their loved ones.

Pop singer Hadise and actors Yılmaz Erdoğan and Ali Sunal also offered condolences to the families over the tragic loss of miners’ lives.

The Culture and Tourism Ministry announced the events scheduled for the weekend as part of the Beyoğlu Culture Road Festival in Istanbul were canceled.

The events of the Diyarbakır Sur Culture Road Festival were also canceled while the arabesque singer İbrahim Tatlıses and pop singer Ziynet Sali’s concerts within the festival were not held.

Three festivals in the western province of İzmir were postponed to a later date with the announcement of the municipality.

The wine harvest festival in the southwestern province of Muğla and the “Sister Cultures Festival” in Istanbul’s Esenyurt district were among the canceled events.

Pop singer Sıla’s two concerts in the southern province of Antalya and pop singer Kenan Doğulu’s concert in İzmir were postponed.

The Turkish Football Federation also announced that a minute’s silence would be observed in all professional and amateur football matches in memory of the citizens who lost their lives.

Accordingly, before the Kayserispor-Galatasaray game played on Oct. 16, the football players stood in silence with a banner that read: “Condolences to our nation.”