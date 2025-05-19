Turkish carriers eye larger share in Asia-Pacific region

ISTANBUL

The strength of Turkish carriers will become more visible in the Asia-Pacific region, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has said, adding that "we are becoming a key player shaping competition in this region.”

Uraloğlu noted that earlier this month, Türkiye’s General Directorate of Civil Aviation (SHGM) and the Civil Aviation Association of China (CAAC) signed a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) to increase the number of weekly passenger flights between the two countries from 21 to 49 frequencies.

The agreement marks the first increase in flight rights in nearly 15 years, the minister noted.

“Turkish civil aviation is ushering in a new era in a globally significant market like China. Additionally, Turkish airlines have been granted the right to launch flights to Chengdu, Xian and Urumqi,” Uraloğlu said.

In addition to passenger transportation, the cargo rights in air freight transport will be increased from 14 to 28 weekly frequencies following the commencement of flights by Chinese carriers, the minister noted.

“This will enhance the visibility and sustainability of Turkish air transport's logistical strength in the Asia-Pacific region,” he added.

The increase in cargo and passenger capacity would establish Istanbul Airport as a key global transfer and logistics hub between East and West, according to Uraloğlu.

Recalling that Türkiye has recently signed MoUs with Thailand, Hong Kong, and Australia, the minister said: “Next in line are Indonesia and Singapore.”

“Turkish carriers are not just operating flights; they are forging intercontinental connections. We are becoming a key player shaping competition in the Asia-Pacific region,” he said.