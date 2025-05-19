Turkish carriers eye larger share in Asia-Pacific region

Turkish carriers eye larger share in Asia-Pacific region

ISTANBUL
Turkish carriers eye larger share in Asia-Pacific region

The strength of Turkish carriers will become more visible in the Asia-Pacific region, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has said, adding that "we are becoming a key player shaping competition in this region.”

Uraloğlu noted that earlier this month, Türkiye’s General Directorate of Civil Aviation (SHGM) and the Civil Aviation Association of China (CAAC) signed a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) to increase the number of weekly passenger flights between the two countries from 21 to 49 frequencies.

The agreement marks the first increase in flight rights in nearly 15 years, the minister noted.

“Turkish civil aviation is ushering in a new era in a globally significant market like China. Additionally, Turkish airlines have been granted the right to launch flights to Chengdu, Xian and Urumqi,” Uraloğlu said.

In addition to passenger transportation, the cargo rights in air freight transport will be increased from 14 to 28 weekly frequencies following the commencement of flights by Chinese carriers, the minister noted.

“This will enhance the visibility and sustainability of Turkish air transport's logistical strength in the Asia-Pacific region,” he added.

The increase in cargo and passenger capacity would establish Istanbul Airport as a key global transfer and logistics hub between East and West, according to Uraloğlu.

Recalling that Türkiye has recently signed MoUs with Thailand, Hong Kong, and Australia, the minister said: “Next in line are Indonesia and Singapore.”

“Turkish carriers are not just operating flights; they are forging intercontinental connections. We are becoming a key player shaping competition in the Asia-Pacific region,” he said.

share, strengthening,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

    Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

  2. EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria to support its reconstruction

    EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria to support its reconstruction

  3. DEM Party meets CHP in push for terror-free Türkiye process

    DEM Party meets CHP in push for terror-free Türkiye process

  4. Turkish intel chief holds high-level talks in Syria

    Turkish intel chief holds high-level talks in Syria

  5. Turkish Cuisine Week kicks off with celebrations at UNESCO in Paris

    Turkish Cuisine Week kicks off with celebrations at UNESCO in Paris
Recommended
Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate
Investors are back, FX reserves recovering, says Şimşek

Investors are back, FX reserves recovering, says Şimşek
Annual decline in home prices in real terms continues

Annual decline in home prices in real terms continues
Consumer confidence recovers in May, rising 1 percent

Consumer confidence recovers in May, rising 1 percent
Turkish growth to rebound next year: European Commission

Turkish growth to rebound next year: European Commission
Chinas central bank cuts two key rates to historic lows

China's central bank cuts two key rates to historic lows
India steel plans threaten global emissions goals: report

India steel plans threaten global emissions goals: report
WORLD EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria to support its reconstruction

EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria to support its reconstruction

The EU decided to lift its economic sanctions on Syria to support the Syrian people in rebuilding their country after over a decade of civil war, the bloc’s foreign policy chief announced Tuesday.

ECONOMY Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

Istanbul ranks sixth among expat cities that offer the cheapest cost to relocate for the first six months, according to a report by Remitly, a digital remittance company.

SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿