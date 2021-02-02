Turkish carmaker Karsan rolls out Turkey’s first electric driverless bus

  • February 02 2021 11:45:00

Turkish carmaker Karsan rolls out Turkey’s first electric driverless bus

ANKARA
Turkish carmaker Karsan rolls out Turkey’s first electric driverless bus

Turkish carmaker Karsan has introduced Turkey’s first domestically produced driverless electric bus, Karsan Atak Electric.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Feb. 1 attended a test drive of the vehicle.

“Autonomous bus producers will promote Turkey and Turkish brands globally,” he said.

Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank was also present at the event.

Karsan Atak Electric has a range of 300 kilometers (some 186 miles) without interruption thanks to its BMW 220-kWh Li-Ion batteries, according to the company.
“Atak Electric can charge its battery in five hours with AC or in three hours with DC,” Karsan said.

The 8.3-meter-length (27.2 feet) bus has a capacity of more than 50 passengers.

Karsan Level-4 Automated Atak Electric will be fully aware of its surroundings as it will detect living and non-living entities much accurately than human senses thanks to its various sensors, in-vehicle computing power, HD-Map technology and autonomous driving software platform, according to the carmaker.

The electric vehicle’s other features include monitoring road conditions, responding to obstacles, determining when to turn or change lanes along with an option to set a pre-defined specific route.

The firm has already started the mass production of the bus.

Another Turkish automotive firm Otokar also tested an autonomous electric bus last month.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Perhaps it’s time to discuss new constitution, says Erdoğan

    Perhaps it’s time to discuss new constitution, says Erdoğan

  2. Some 385,000 Turkish people changed names, surnames in 4 years, says data

    Some 385,000 Turkish people changed names, surnames in 4 years, says data

  3. France wants strategic, normal dialogue with Turkey: Envoy

    France wants strategic, normal dialogue with Turkey: Envoy

  4. Ministry lists best 10 mezes in Turkish cuisine

    Ministry lists best 10 mezes in Turkish cuisine

  5. Series of earthquakes shake western Turkey

    Series of earthquakes shake western Turkey
Recommended
Turkeys exports hit highest January figure so far

Turkey's exports hit highest January figure so far
Turkish banks post $8.4 billion profit in 2020

Turkish banks post $8.4 billion profit in 2020
Special communication tax increased 33 percent

Special communication tax increased 33 percent
Turkeys electricity trade volume up 15 pct in January

Turkey's electricity trade volume up 15 pct in January
Nigerian LNG vessel arrives in Turkey

Nigerian LNG vessel arrives in Turkey

Turkish manufacturing activity expands at stronger pace in January: PMI

Turkish manufacturing activity expands at stronger pace in January: PMI
WORLD More protests called in Moscow to demand Navalny’s release

More protests called in Moscow to demand Navalny’s release

Moscow braced for more protests seeking the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who faces a court hearing on Feb. 2 after two weekends of nationwide rallies and thousands of arrests in the largest outpouring of discontent in Russia in years.
ECONOMY Turkeys exports hit highest January figure so far

Turkey's exports hit highest January figure so far

Surpassing $15 billion last month, Turkey's exports hit the highest January figure of the country's history, the trade minister said on Feb. 2. 
SPORTS Galatasaray bolster squad with 3 players

Galatasaray bolster squad with 3 players

Galatasaray completed the signing of three players on Feb. 1 to bolster their squad to win the Turkish Süper Lig title. 