Turkish Cargo ups capacity to carry anti-virus supplies

  • March 25 2020 11:04:00

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Alamy Photo

Turkish Cargo, a division of Turkey’s national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, has boosted its capacity to prevent any supply chain disruption so it can carry critically important medical freight amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"As the global repercussions of the unprecedented situation caused by the COVID-19 outbreak continue, Turkish Cargo, with the world’s sixth-largest cargo capacity, has started to operate cargo flights with Turkish Airlines’ passenger aircraft in addition to its flights with 25 high-capacity freighters," the company said on March 25.

Turkish Cargo added 14,500 tons of extra capacity to and from Turkey with 167 additional freighter flights.

After carrying out first cargo flights with passenger aircraft last week on the Istanbul-Kiev route, Turkish Cargo is set to operate cargo flights to Bucharest, Tel Aviv, Amsterdam, London, Paris, Amman, Beirut, and Dubai, thus adding 5,000 tons of additional capacity.

The cargo carrier already started to bring test kits from China that can give results in just 15 minutes.

