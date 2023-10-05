Turkish captain transfers injured girl from Greek island to Antalya

ANTALYA

In the wake of a harrowing accident involving a three-year-old child on the Greek island of Meis, which was exacerbated by the delayed arrival of a helicopter to transport the child to a hospital, a Turkish captain plying the waters between the island and a Turkish city has brought her to a hospital in Antalya on his boat.

Due to a glitch that impeded the timely arrival of a helicopter intended to provide urgent medical attention for Valentina Kavvidas, who had her arm caught in an elevator shaft, Turkish captain Ali Gümrükçü suggested to the family to transfer Valentina to the southern province Antalya.

The girl was in serious condition, but the island lacked the requisite medical personnel to administer the necessary intervention. On Meis Island, critical patients were typically airlifted to Rhodes by helicopter. Faced with the helicopter's unavailability, the family consented to the captain's offer, and Valentina was swiftly transferred to Akdeniz University Hospital in Antalya.

According to Rector Özlenen Özkan, upon arrival at the hospital, the young girl underwent immediate surgery due to substantial tissue loss, and she currently remains under the care of the plastic surgery service. She added that while the hospital treatment did not entirely eliminate the risk of amputation, it significantly mitigated it.

Speaking of the transfer process to Antalya, Gümrükçü stated that the child's health deteriorated markedly during the hours of anticipation for the helicopter on the island, necessitating a swift decision to act in the face of the amputation risk.

"Our departure time was 4 p.m., and I witnessed this unfortunate incident just before we were scheduled to depart. I am personally acquainted with the family; they run a shop on the island. I also knew the young girl. Her arm was in an extremely precarious condition, and there was little that the island's doctor could do."

"The family was in discussions and negotiations with individuals for the arrival of a helicopter from Rhodes. However, there was no helicopter in sight. Even if it had arrived, the child would have needed to be re-transferred from Rhodes, and all these time lapses were working against the child’s condition."

"I assumed responsibility and persistently assured the family that I could transport Valentina to Türkiye. I am well aware of the proficiency of Akdeniz University Hospital in the field of plastic surgery. Within half an hour, we arrived in Türkiye and safely delivered the young girl to the hospital," he remarked.