Turkish boxer becomes European champion

BUDVA

Turkish national athlete Buse Naz Çakıroğlu has become the European champion in the 50 kg category by defeating her Irish rival at the European Women’s Boxing Championship.

At the championship held in Montenegro’s Budva province, Çakıroğlu competed with Caitlin Fryers in the final.

Defeating her rival with a score of 5-0, Çakıroğlu earned the gold medal.

Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu congratulated Çakıroğlu and bronze medal winners Busenaz Sürmeneli and Şennur Demir.

“I congratulate everyone who supported you on this path, especially your families and coaches, and wish you continued success,” the minister added.

In May, Türkiye set its seal on the Women’s World Boxing Championship of the International Boxing Association (IBA) with five gold and two bronze medals.

National boxer Çakıroğlu won the gold medal once again in this championship, while athletes Ayşe Çağırır, Hatice Akbaş, Sürmeneli and Demir were other gold winners. Sema Çalışkan and Elif Güner bagged bronze medals.

The world champion boxers have now turned their eyes to the 2024 Paris Olympics for new successes.