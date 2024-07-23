Turkish body to study ‘Los Turcos’ as kin community

ANKARA

The Turkish body for Turks abroad and related communities has initiated a comprehensive study to determine the countries and regions where “Los Turcos,” the descendants of groups that migrated from Ottoman lands to Latin America, are located.

“Whether they are Christians, Yazidis, or Muslims, they are our brotherly community, ” stated Abdullah Eren, the head of the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB).

“Los Turcos are Ottoman subjects, mostly non-Muslims, who left the Ottoman geography, and they could be Christians, Yazidis, or Muslims,” Eren explained. “Therefore, within this broad definition, we carry out activities in line with Türkiye’s priorities.

Between 1860 and 1920, waves of migration from Ottoman lands to Latin America occurred. Immigrants who settled in Latin America were called Los Turcos, and their descendants continue to be recognized as such.

Eren emphasized the importance of preserving common historical and cultural values and promoting academic and scientific cooperation.

“Bosnians and Albanians are also our brotherly communities. We can also include the Muslims in Moro in the Philippines,” he noted, highlighting Türkiye’s efforts to maintain strong ties with these communities.

Türkiye defines Turks in the Balkans, the Middle East and Central Asia as cognates and groups such as Bosnians and Albanians as related communities, except for citizens and blue card holders. The YTB’s large-scale study on El Turco is within the scope of related communities.

In a presentation to the Sub-Commission of Turk Abroad and Related Communities, Eren shared his own background.

“I am originally from Western Thrace; I am a Western Thrace Turk. I was born and raised in Istanbul, but my father was born in Komotini, and my mother’s side is from Xanthi.”

Türkiye continues to maintain close kinship ties in regions such as Kosovo, Macedonia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and more to connect Turks and related communities worldwide.

Among the prominent descendants of El Turco immigrants who have risen to significant positions today are El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, former Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez, Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader, Former Brazillian President Michel Temer, Ecuadorian President Jamil Mahuad, and former Argentine President Carlos Menem.

Notable artists and cultural figures of El Turco descent include Grammy Award-winning Colombian singer Shakira, Mexican actress-director Salma Hayek, actor Ricardo Darin, businessman Carlos Slim and Brazilian writers Raduan Nassar and Milton Hatoum.