Turkish banking sector posts $11.8B net profits in July

Turkish banking sector posts $11.8B net profits in July

ANKARA
Turkish banking sector posts $11.8B net profits in July

Net profits of Türkiye's banking sector in July totaled 479.2 billion Turkish liras ($11.84 billion), the country's banking watchdog said Friday.

The sector's net profits climbed 37.4% compared to the same month last year, according to data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK).

Total assets of the sector reached 40.7 trillion liras ($1 trillion) at the end of July. Loans, the biggest sub-category of assets, totaled 20.05 trillion liras ($469 billion).

Deposits, the largest liabilities item, totaled 23.48 trillion Turkish liras ($581.1 billion).

Pointing to lenders' minimum capital requirements, the banking sector's regulatory capital-to-risk-weighted-assets ratio -- the higher the better -- was at 18.2% by the end of July.

The ratio of non-performing loans to total cash loans, the lower the better, stood at 2.18%.

As of the end of July, 66 state/private/foreign lenders. including deposit banks, participation banks and development and investment banks, operated in the Turkish banking sector.

The sector had 211,168 employees serving at 10,811 branches in Türkiye and overseas.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Teknofest wraps up maritime edition in Istanbul

Teknofest wraps up maritime edition in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. Teknofest wraps up maritime edition in Istanbul

    Teknofest wraps up maritime edition in Istanbul

  2. Experts blame illegal floors in 2019 building collapse

    Experts blame illegal floors in 2019 building collapse

  3. CHP leader says open to 'path of democracy' with Bahçeli

    CHP leader says open to 'path of democracy' with Bahçeli

  4. Turkish railways power up with solar energy

    Turkish railways power up with solar energy

  5. UN chief’s personal envoy on Cyprus to visit island next week

    UN chief’s personal envoy on Cyprus to visit island next week
Recommended
5G auction to be held on Oct 16, says transport minister

5G auction to be held on Oct 16, says transport minister
Education services exports rise fifteenfold to $2.9 billion

Education services exports rise fifteenfold to $2.9 billion
August monthly consumer inflation seen at 1.79 pct

August monthly consumer inflation seen at 1.79 pct
IPO momentum builds up again as companies eye market

IPO momentum builds up again as companies eye market
Volkswagen Brazil says to appeal slave-labor ruling

Volkswagen Brazil says to appeal slave-labor ruling
China factory activity shrinks for fifth month in a row

China factory activity shrinks for fifth month in a row
After court strikes down Trump’s tariffs, legal battle looms

After court strikes down Trump’s tariffs, legal battle looms
WORLD Pakistan’s Punjab faces the biggest floods in its history

Pakistan’s Punjab faces the biggest floods in its history

Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province is dealing with the biggest flood in its history, a senior official said Sunday, as water levels of rivers rise to all-time highs.

ECONOMY 5G auction to be held on Oct 16, says transport minister

5G auction to be held on Oct 16, says transport minister

Türkiye will hold its 5G tender on Oct 16, 2025, marking a major milestone in the country’s digital transformation efforts, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe has parted ways with head coach Jose Mourinho, the club announced Friday.

﻿