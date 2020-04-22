Turkish band’s response to Queen’s challenge draws worldwide attention

  April 22 2020

ISTANBUL
A Turkish band’s response to a challenge launched by the world-famous British rock band Queen on social media has drawn international attention.

Queen had shared a new post on its official Twitter account, revealing new videos from the “Jam with Brian” challenge that the band’s guitarist, Brian May, started.

May has been sharing videos during self-quarantine days amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, and in his latest videos, he started a new challenge for his followers.

In the challenge, music enthusiasts were asked to play with May online side by side and share it on social media.

Over a thousand people and bands across the world, including Turkey, played with Brian May in a rare opportunity, using the hashtag #JamWithBri.

Saints ‘N’ Sinners, a Turkish power metal band which has a Balkan-famous reputation particularly in Greece, Bulgaria and Russia, responded to May’s challenge.

The band performed a duet with May by voicing Queen’s “Hammer to Fall” hit.

The impressive tunes of the song were blended with the charming voice of the band’s vocalist Mehmet Kaya and guitarist Deniz Tuncer.

The response of the Turkish band to the challenge became viral on social media and got hundreds of thousands of views.

The video of the Turkish band stood out as one of the performances that attracted the most attention and applause.

