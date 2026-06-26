Turkish ballerina to represent country at Bolshoi stage

ANKARA

The State Opera and Ballet artist Nilay Tahiroğlu will compete for Türkiye at the International Moscow Ballet Competition, taking place at the historic stage of the Bolshoi Theatre between June 25 and July 5.

A total of 362 dancers from 35 countries will take part in the competition across different categories.

Tahiroğlu, who was exempted from the preliminary selection due to her previous international achievements, was directly admitted to the event.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency during rehearsals, she said the competition is one of the most significant milestones in her career and noted she has been preparing for around three months.

Accompanied by her instructor Volkan Ersoy, Tahiroğlu said she feels “extra excitement” as this will be her first competition at the Bolshoi and added she hopes to return with an award.

The competition consists of three rounds, in which she will perform solo variations from classical ballet repertoire pieces including “La Bayadère,” “Swan Lake,” “Esmeralda,” “Don Quixote” and “Paquita,” as well as a contemporary choreography prepared by State Opera and Ballet artist Elif Fırat.

Tahiroğlu said ballet is physically demanding but driven by passion:

“Love, passion and desire for dance make us strong. Ballet is not easy.”

Her instructor, choreographer Volkan Ersoy, said the International Moscow Ballet Competition, held since 1969, is regarded in the ballet world as the “ballet Olympics.”

He noted that many globally recognized dancers have experienced career breakthroughs through the competition, adding that Tahiroğlu’s participation is based on her previous international success.

Ersoy said the three-month preparation process focused not only on technique but also stage psychology and stress management, emphasizing that competing at this level requires strong mental readiness as well as technical skill.

He added that Tahiroğlu will perform on the Bolshoi stage with live orchestra alongside some of the world’s best young dancers, expressing confidence that she will achieve success.