Turkish, Australian firms ink deal on defense sector

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Repkon, a Turkish company operating in the metal forming sector, has agreed to partner with Australian firm, Titomic, to produce barrels.

As part of the agreement, a center will be established in Australia tuat will produce barrels designed by Repkon, using its flowforming technology and Titomic's kinetic fusion technology.

Repkon's General Director Ibrahim Kulekci said the companies will benefit greatly from the partnership.

Repkon has been providing technological solutions in the metal forming sector for more than 40 years and offers its strategic products for the defense and aerospace industry to national and international companies.

The company manufactures machines that can produce high precision components for the defense and aerospace industries through a cold process -- such as flow forming --, shearforming and hot spinning.

Repkon offers indigenous solutions to open and tacit embargo especially in 5.56, 7.62, 9 and 12.7 mm (0.5 inch) calibrated barrel production while getting rid of import dependency.

With flowforming technology, Repkon managed to put a 40 mm (1.5 inch) calibrated grenade launcher into use for the first time in the world.

Repkon plans to take its barrel capabilities to the next level with the collaboration. Flowforming and layered manufacturing technologies of the two companies are combined to provide solutions to global problems in the field.