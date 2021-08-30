Turkish athletes bag medals at 2020 Paralympics

ANKARA/TOKYO

Turkey's Abdullah Öztürk clinched a gold medal in table tennis at the 2020 Paralympic Games on Aug. 30.

Öztürk, 31, beat South Korea's Kim Young-gun 3-1 in the Class 4 gold medal match in Tokyo to secure Turkey's first gold medal of the Paralympics.

This is the Turkish athlete's third Paralympic medal, having previously won gold in the same category at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio and another bronze.

In the meantime, Sevilay Öztürk took bronze in the women's backstroke final at the 2020 Paralympic Games on Aug. 30, winning Turkey's first medal in Paralympic swimming.

Öztürk, 17, completed the 50-meter backstroke S5 final in the third spot with a time of 43.48 seconds to claim the bronze medal in Tokyo.

China's Dong Lu won gold with a time of 37.18, which is a new World and Paralympic record.

Teresa Perales from Spain had silver, completing the contest in the second position with 43.02.

Another Turkish swimmer Sümeyye Boyacı was among the finalists but the 18-year-old ranked fourth with a time of 43.94 and failed to make the podium in the final.