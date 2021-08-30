Turkish athletes bag medals at 2020 Paralympics

  • August 30 2021 12:39:00

Turkish athletes bag medals at 2020 Paralympics

ANKARA/TOKYO
Turkish athletes bag medals at 2020 Paralympics

Turkey's Abdullah Öztürk clinched a gold medal in table tennis at the 2020 Paralympic Games on Aug. 30.

Öztürk, 31, beat South Korea's Kim Young-gun 3-1 in the Class 4 gold medal match in Tokyo to secure Turkey's first gold medal of the Paralympics.

This is the Turkish athlete's third Paralympic medal, having previously won gold in the same category at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio and another bronze.

Turkish athletes bag medals at 2020 Paralympics

In the meantime, Sevilay Öztürk took bronze in the women's backstroke final at the 2020 Paralympic Games on Aug. 30, winning Turkey's first medal in Paralympic swimming.

Öztürk, 17, completed the 50-meter backstroke S5 final in the third spot with a time of 43.48 seconds to claim the bronze medal in Tokyo.

Turkish athletes bag medals at 2020 Paralympics

China's Dong Lu won gold with a time of 37.18, which is a new World and Paralympic record.

Teresa Perales from Spain had silver, completing the contest in the second position with 43.02.

Another Turkish swimmer Sümeyye Boyacı was among the finalists but the 18-year-old ranked fourth with a time of 43.94 and failed to make the podium in the final.

Olympics,

TURKEY Majority backs COVID-19 restrictions for unvaccinated, study shows

Majority backs COVID-19 restrictions for unvaccinated, study shows
MOST POPULAR

  1. Victory Day and establishment of the Turkish Republic

    Victory Day and establishment of the Turkish Republic

  2. Nation marks Independence War victory

    Nation marks Independence War victory

  3. Erdoğan praises Turkey's drone technology as Akıncı UCAV added to military inventory

    Erdoğan praises Turkey's drone technology as Akıncı UCAV added to military inventory

  4. Ministry to monitor ‘effects’ of K-Pop on young Turks

    Ministry to monitor ‘effects’ of K-Pop on young Turks

  5. Afghan woman gives birth on board Turkish Airlines evacuation flight

    Afghan woman gives birth on board Turkish Airlines evacuation flight
Recommended
Trabzonspor moves atop in Turkish Süper Lig

Trabzonspor moves atop in Turkish Süper Lig
Turkish womens volleyball team reach quarterfinals in CEV EuroVolley 2021

Turkish women's volleyball team reach quarterfinals in CEV EuroVolley 2021
F1 announces revised 2021 calendar

F1 announces revised 2021 calendar

Judoka brings Turkey’s first medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Judoka brings Turkey’s first medal at Tokyo Paralympics
Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe reach UEFA Europa League group phase

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe reach UEFA Europa League group phase
Motocross legend crosses Istanbul Strait on specially designed bike

Motocross legend crosses Istanbul Strait on specially designed bike
WORLD Teachers should be priority group for COVID jabs: WHO

Teachers should be priority group for COVID jabs: WHO

Teachers and school staff should be among the groups prioritized for COVID-19 vaccinations so that schools in Europe and Central Asia can stay open, the World Health Organization (WHO) and Unicef said on Aug. 30.

ECONOMY Erdoğan praises Turkeys drone technology as Akıncı UCAV added to military inventory

Erdoğan praises Turkey's drone technology as Akıncı UCAV added to military inventory

Another unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been added to the inventory of the Turkish security forces.

SPORTS Turkish athletes bag medals at 2020 Paralympics

Turkish athletes bag medals at 2020 Paralympics

Turkey's Abdullah Öztürk clinched a gold medal in table tennis at the 2020 Paralympic Games on Aug. 30.