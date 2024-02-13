Turkish astronaut Gezeravcı appointed to space agency board

ANKARA
Turkish first astronaut Alper Gezeravcı has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Turkish Space Agency (TUA), a national institution committed to supporting the development of space and aviation science and technologies in the country.

The appointment decisions to the Board of Directors of the Turkish Space Agency were published in the Official Gazette, bearing the signature of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Prior to becoming an astronaut, Gezeravcı dedicated 21 years to serving as an F-16 pilot in the Turkish Air Force, where he achieved notable roles and successes.

Upon his return to the country on Feb. 12, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Gezeravcı after he successfully completed Türkiye's first space mission.

Erdoğan welcomed Gezeravcı and his family at Esenboğa Airport in the capital city Ankara. During the reception, first lady Emine Erdoğan, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, and TÜBİTAK President Hasan Mandal were also present.

