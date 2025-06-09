Turkish artist brings Istanbul’s spirit to life at London Design Biennale

LONDON
Türkiye is participating in this year’s London Design Biennale with an interdisciplinary installation by artist Halise Karakaya, marking the country’s contribution to one of the world’s leading design events.

Held at the historic Somerset House in London, the biennale features innovative and thought-provoking works from more than 40 countries, inviting visitors on a global journey of design exploration.

This year’s edition is themed “Surface Reflections.”

The Turkish Pavilion presents an immersive installation titled “Emotional Reflections: The Soul of Seven Horizons” by Karakaya, offering a sensory interpretation of Istanbul’s spirit.

The work invites visitors on an inner journey through a seven-layered sculpture inspired by the seven hills of Istanbul, placed on surfaces coated with traditional Turkish coffee grounds — engaging both sight and smell.

Above the installation, 15 sculptural forms are suspended from the ceiling, illuminated in sync with a custom light system responsive to audio recordings from the Bosphorus. The ambient sounds of ferry horns, seagulls and waves dynamically alter the lighting, continually transforming the atmosphere of the space.

The project was curated by London-based art advisor and collection manager Alinda Kring. Karakaya served as the creative director, working with a design team that included Ceren Müftüoğlu, Karina Tertychnya and Zeynep Yeşildağ. Sound engineering was led by Fırat Özer.

Türkiye’s participation this year was made possible through the collaboration of the Yunus Emre Institute in London and the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry’s London Office, along with several other contributors.

Open to visitors from June 5 to 29 at Somerset House, the Turkish Pavilion offers a rare multi-sensory experience of Istanbul, inviting audiences not only to see the city but also to hear, smell and feel it.

