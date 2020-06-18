Turkish army hits over 150 targets in Operation Claw-Tiger

  • June 18 2020 09:26:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish forces hit over 150 targets of the PKK in the region with howitzers and multiple rocket launchers within the scope of the operation Claw-Tiger, according to Defense Ministry on June 17. 

Turkey's National Defense Ministry shared images late on June 17 of Turkish-made helicopters targeting terrorists in northern Iraq’s Haftanin region.

The helicopters are helping to clear areas of terrorists as part of Operation Claw-Tiger, which is proceeding successfully, the ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry also shared images of rocket launchers and howitzers targeting terrorist shelters, adding terrorist positions are being destroyed.

The Turkish Armed Forces destroyed PKK targets in Haftanin as part of the operation.

Following airstrikes, Turkish commandos also conducted an intruder mission in designated areas via land and air.

The latest operation comes after the ministry announced the start of Operation Claw-Eagle on June 15 in northern Iraq, noting that Turkish fighter jets had destroyed caves where terrorists were taking shelter, causing the caves to collapse on them.

The operation was carried out against terrorist bases in Sinjar, Qandil, Karajak, Zap, Avaşin-Basyan and Hakurk.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

'Less than 500 terrorists left in Turkey'

Meanwhile, the number of terrorists in Turkey has fallen to less than 500 as they have no other option but to flee due to ongoing counter-terror operations and state-of-the-art military technology, the country's interior minister said on June 17. 

"There are 438 terrorists in Turkey. God willing, it will decrease to 400 and then 300 soon," Süleyman Soylu said, speaking at a ceremony held in capital Ankara.

Soylu said the resolute security forces and armed drones will eventually wipe out terror threats within Turkey.

