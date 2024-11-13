Turkish architecture shines with multiple wins at int’l festival

ISTANBUL

Jury members have awarded three projects from Türkiye and extended a special commendation to a fourth at the World Architecture Festival, which celebrates the pinnacle of structural achievement every year, Turkish media reported on Nov. 12.

Held last week in Singapore, this prestigious architectural event, among the world’s most revered in architecture, convened thousands of experts and leading firms from around the world.

In the culture category, dedicated to evaluating architectural merit in museums and galleries, Istanbul Modern building emerged as the top winner.

This prominent gallery and museum, a much-celebrated recipient of one of the festival’s highest honors, welcomed nearly 750,000 visitors over the past year.

Established in 2004 as Türkiye’s first museum dedicated to modern and contemporary art, Istanbul Modern unveiled its new building, crafted by the Renzo Piano Building Workshop, on May 4, 2023, replacing its original facility on the same site.

“The visitor-oriented design of Renzo Piano’s building, his first project in Türkiye, was inspired by the glittering waters of the Bosphorus and its reflections of light. Echoing the site’s millennia-long history as a harbor, the outline of the building evokes vessels of different sizes traveling back and forth between Europe and Asia,” the organization said.

“Like a sea creature leaping from the Bosphorus and suspended in the air, the building's transparent design also allows for visual interaction between the Bosphorus and Tophane Park behind it, inviting art enthusiasts into the museum's exhibitions and programs.”

Türkiye also garnered the top prize in the Energy and Logistics category, which recognizes innovation in industrial architecture.

The Karapınar Solar Power Plant, established by Kalyon Enerji in the central province of Konya’s Karapınar district and renowned as Europe’s largest solar energy facility, was praised for “accentuating its bond with nature.”

“The facades of the building are designed not only as an architectural element but also as a part of the earth and even the sky,” the juries said.

Another honor for Türkiye was in the "Future Project" category, reserved for yet-to-be-completed designs. Architect Emre Arolat received this award for his cemevi project, a prayer house for the Alevi community in Istanbul's Küçükçekmece district.

The organization hailed the project for its innovative approach.

Although it did not secure an award, Seddülbahir Fortress on Türkiye’s Aegean coast received a "High Commended" distinction.

This historic fortress, recently restored and opened to visitors last year, holds great significance in Turkish heritage, marking the Gallipoli victory during World War I in 1915. The restoration has earned numerous international architectural accolades since its inauguration.

Meanwhile, the Darlington Public School, located in Sydney's Chippendale suburb, was named the best building of the year, triumphing over 220 other designs.

Opened last year, the school boasts a distinctive sawtooth roofline, accompanied by spacious outdoor areas, including a basketball court.

The design firm, which sought to honor the school's historical legacy, incorporated artworks by Indigenous Australian artists throughout the building.

With this decision, the jury awarded an educational building as the world’s top design for the second consecutive year, following China’s Huizhen High School, which claimed the title last year.