Turkish archery enters UNESCO list

  • July 12 2022 07:00:00

ANKARA 
Within the scope of a joint work with Türkiye’s Culture Ministry and the Archery Association, traditional Turkish archery has entered UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, daily Milliyet has reported.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is a specialized agency of the U.N. aimed at promoting world peace and security through international cooperation in education, arts, sciences and culture.

According to the report published on July 11, the event is the 11th asset from Türkiye that has entered the list and the first in the world based on archery.

“We are happy to be a non-governmental organization represented in the UNESCO list,” Archery Association said in a statement.

“Continuing this tradition is one of the association’s main missions,” it added.

Türkiye applied to UNESCO for traditional Turkish archery to enter the list on 2019.

In time, Archery Research Institute and its works, strategies to spread traditional archery, contests, workshops and all academic researches on the event were presented to UNESCO officials.

UNESCO held its 9th plenary session for the Intangible Cultural Heritage list in Paris, France, between July 5 and 7.

At the end of the meeting, the world body announced the entrance of the Turkish event to the list.

