Turkish, American companies seek middle ground after tariff hike

ISTANBUL

Following the implementation of new U.S. import tariffs announced by President Donald Trump, Turkish exporters and American buyers are exploring creative solutions to mitigate the financial impact.

Among the proposals gaining traction is a cost-sharing formula, in which both sides agree to split the burden of the additional duties.

The U.S. imposed a 15 percent tariff on goods imported from Türkiye — up from the previous 10 percent.

While Türkiye remains in the lowest bracket compared to other affected countries, exporters warn that the cumulative effect of tariffs in certain sectors could push total duties as high as 30 percent.

Mustafa Gültepe, president of the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM), stated that U.S. clients have approached Turkish companies with a proposal to share the cost of the new tariffs equally.

“They’re saying, ‘Let’s split the extra tax 50/50,’” Gültepe noted, adding that the uncertainty surrounding Trump’s trade policies has made long-term planning difficult for both sides.

“Trump’s decisions are unpredictable. He lowers tariffs, then raises them again. It’s hard for either side to prepare,” Gültepe said. He emphasized that the price-sensitive nature of the U.S. market means exporters must remain competitive despite rising costs.

“Our customers in the U.S. are concerned. With the tax increase, they’ll have to raise their prices as well. Inflationary pressure is already ongoing there. That’s why some of them are proposing to split the additional tax burden with us,” he furthered.

Negotiations to find a middle ground vary depending on the sector and the company, Gültepe said.

“Some of our firms are accepting this offer. We’re trying to find a balanced solution. Over time, the right formulas will settle into place,” he added.

While the new tariffs have sparked concern, Gültepe believes Türkiye’s relatively low rate presents an opportunity.

“If we can maintain price competitiveness, we can increase our share in this vast market,” he said.

According to the latest data from the Turkish Trade Minister, Türkiye’s exports to the U.S. amounted to $1.57 billion in July, making it the third-largest export market for Turkish companies, after Germany ($1.97 billion) and the U.K. ($1.66 billion).

In 2024, Türkiye’s total exports to the U.S. reached $16.35 billion, up from $14.88 billion in the previous year, reflecting its growing trade ties with the country.

Türkiye aims to increase bilateral trade volume with the U.S. to $100 billion, signaling a strategic push toward deeper economic cooperation.