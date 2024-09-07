Turkish American activist's family seeks US probe after West Bank killing

WASHINGTON

The family of Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish American activist killed by Israeli forces during a protest in the occupied West Bank, is urging the Biden administration to conduct an independent investigation into her death.

Eygi, 26, was shot during a demonstration against illegal Israeli settlements in Beita, part of the Nablus district.

"A U.S. citizen, Ayşenur was peacefully standing for justice when she was killed by a bullet that video shows came from an Israeli military shooter. We welcome the White House's statement of condolences, but given the circumstances of Ayşenur's killing, an Israeli investigation is not adequate," the family stated.

"We call on President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Secretary of State Blinken to order an independent investigation into the unlawful killing of a U.S. citizen and to ensure full accountability for the guilty parties," they added.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that Washington will "act as necessary" in response to Israel's killing of an anti-occupation activist.

"We deplore this tragic loss," Blinken told reporters during a visit to the Dominican Republic.

"When we have more info, we will share it, make it available and, as necessary, we'll act on it," he said.

"I have no higher priority than the safety and protection of American citizens wherever they are."

Witnesses reported that Israeli soldiers fired live rounds at protestors condemning the illegal settlements on Mount Sbeih. Eygi was reportedly standing apart from the main protest when she was shot. Despite being rushed to a hospital, her life could not be saved.

The State Department confirmed Eygi's death, acknowledging her role as a volunteer with the International Solidarity Movement (ISM), and stated that it was gathering more information regarding the incident. Meanwhile, the White House has requested further details from Israel and called for an inquiry.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned Eygi's death as a "murder" by the Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu. The Israeli military admitted to opening fire but claimed it was responding to "violent activity" involving rock-throwing. This claim has been contested by both witnesses and the ISM.

Eygi's family expressed their shock and grief, describing her as "strong, beautiful, and nourishing," likening her to the "olive tree she lay beneath where she took her last breaths."

“She felt a deep responsibility to serve others and lived a life of caring for those in need with action. She was a fiercely passionate human rights activist her whole life-a steadfast and staunch advocate of justice,” the family said.

Born in Antalya, Türkiye, in 1998, Eygi was a recent graduate from the University of Washington, where she studied psychology and Middle Eastern languages and cultures. She arrived in the West Bank to volunteer with the ISM, supporting Palestinian farmers.

Her family emphasized her dedication to advocacy, recalling her active participation in student-led protests for human dignity and her mission to stand in solidarity with Palestinian civilians facing repression.

The family asked the public for privacy as they "grieve and try to make sense of the unimaginable tragedy that is Ayşenur's killing".

Condemnations

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Foreign Ministry condemned the murder of Turkish-American activist.

In a message posted on X, the president expressed strong condemnation for Israel's "barbaric" response to the anti-occupation demonstration in the West Bank.

Erdoğan stated that Türkiye will continue to hold Israel accountable for its war crimes, genocide, and occupation policy, which has resulted in the deaths of at least 41,000 innocent people over the past year.

"We have learned with deep regret that our citizen Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi has been killed by the Israeli occupation forces in Nablus, West Bank," the ministry announced in a press release.