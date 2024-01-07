Turkish airstrikes hit 15 PKK targets in northern Iraq

In a move to counter recent deadly attacks in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry has announced the destruction of 15 PKK targets and the "neutralization of numerous terrorists" in a series of airstrikes.

The operations, executed on Jan. 6, targeted key locations in Metina, Gara, Hakurk, Kandil and Asos regions. The Turkish military deployed airstrikes to obliterate 15 identified targets, including caves, bunkers, shelters and warehouses suspected to house PKK members "at a significant level of responsibility."

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU.

The airstrikes were prompted by recent attacks in northern Iraq that resulted in the loss of 12 Turkish soldiers at the hands of the PKK. The assailants, armed with long-barreled weapons, rocket launchers and grenades, targeted Turkish military bases in the Zap, Metina and Hakurk regions on Dec. 22 and 23, 2023.

In response to the attacks, Türkiye launched airstrikes not only in Iraq but also in Syria, accompanied by simultaneous raids within its own borders to dismantle the PKK's structure.

The term "neutralize" is used by the Turkish military and officials to denote that the terrorists in question have either surrendered, been killed or captured during operations.

