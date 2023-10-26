Turkish airstrike hits new PKK targets in northern Iraq

ANKARA

Türkiye's Defense Ministry has confirmed that Turkish forces conducted a targeted airstrike against 19 PKK locations in northern Iraq.

The operation, carried out late on Oct. 25, focused on regions including Metina, Gara, Avashin, Hakurk and Qandil and destroyed numerous targets, including caves, shelters, and warehouses used by senior PKK members, the ministry's announcement said.

The statement said the mission's objective was to "neutralize terrorist elements responsible for attacks against Turkish security forces from northern Iraq, enhancing border security." Turkish military and officials use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or captured.

The ministry shared the statement under the headline "One night suddenly," referring to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's oft-used remark, "We can come suddenly one night."

"The Turkish Armed Forces, originating from the heart of our noble nation, will continue to fight against terrorism with determination and resolve for the survival and security of our country and nation, as in the past, until there is not a single terrorist left," read the statement.

This airstrike follows a series of military actions initiated by Türkiye in response to a suicide bombing in the capital Ankara on Oct. 1. The PKK claimed responsibility for the attack near the Interior Ministry building, where one assailant detonated a bomb, and another was killed in a confrontation with the police. Two police officers sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Since the attack, Türkiye has intensified its operations against PKK targets in both Iraq and Syria. Concurrently, nationwide raids have led to the detention of numerous individuals suspected of having links to the PKK.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Last week, Türkiye's parliament gave its approval to a presidential memorandum that extends the Turkish army's deployment in Iraq and Syria for an additional two years.

The memorandum received support with 357 votes in favor and 164 votes against, while the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and the pro-Kurdish People's Equality and Democracy Party (HEDEP) were among those who opposed it.