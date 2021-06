Turkish airports see 30 mln passengers in January-May

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

The number of air passengers in Turkey – including transit passengers – totaled 30 million in the first five months of 2021, the country's airport authority announced on June 7.

During the January-May period, the country's airports served a total of 18.4 million domestic and 11 million international passengers, the General Directorate of the State Airports Authority (DHMİ) data showed.

Airports in the country served 467,160 planes – including overflights. Air cargo traffic registered at around 1 million tons, according to the DHMİ figures.

The top most crowded airports Istanbul Airport and Ataturk Airport – both in the country's largest metropolitan city – saw a total of 19,808 aircraft during the same period.

In May alone, Turkey served 5.5 million passengers, 82,120 aircraft, and 227,232 tons of mail and cargo.