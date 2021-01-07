Turkish airports host 82 mln air passengers in 2020

  • January 07 2021 13:28:23

Turkish airports host 82 mln air passengers in 2020

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish airports host 82 mln air passengers in 2020

The number of passengers through Turkish airports- including transit passengers- reached 81.7 million in 2020, according to the country’s airport authority on Jan. 7. 

The figure fell by 61% from the previous year, as the COVID-19 pandemic led to worldwide travel restrictions, border shutdowns, and an overall drop in consumer demand, the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMI) said.

Domestic passenger numbers shrank 50.3% year-on-year to 49.7 million in 2020, while 32 million passengers took international flights, down 71% in the same period.

Turkish airports served more than 1 million planes including overflights last year, down from 2.03 million in 2019.

Data showed that cargo traffic fell 30% on an annual basis to 2.4 million tons in 2020.

Istanbul Airport was the busiest airport in the country, welcoming 23.4 million passengers and serving some 185,642 planes last year.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey urges US to maintain restraint, prudence

    Turkey urges US to maintain restraint, prudence

  2. Drought threat looms over Turkey as dams dry up

    Drought threat looms over Turkey as dams dry up

  3. US Congress formally certifies Joe Biden's election win

    US Congress formally certifies Joe Biden's election win

  4. AKP to take legal action against former top soldier on coup remarks

    AKP to take legal action against former top soldier on coup remarks

  5. Boğaziçi University's new rector says he understands protesting students’ sentiments

    Boğaziçi University's new rector says he understands protesting students’ sentiments
Recommended
Turkish officials stress need to update customs union

Turkish officials stress need to update customs union
İşbank CEO to step down by March end

İşbank CEO to step down by March end
Turkish Treasury borrows $1.1bln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $1.1bln through auctions

Turkish investors interest in capital markets on rise

Turkish investors' interest in capital markets on rise
World Bank rises Turkeys 2020 growth projection

World Bank rises Turkey's 2020 growth projection

Hydro plants’ electricity generation down 12 pct

Hydro plants’ electricity generation down 12 pct
WORLD Global virus deaths hit record high as EU approves second vaccine

Global virus deaths hit record high as EU approves second vaccine

The EU cleared a second coronavirus vaccine for use on Jan. 6 bringing relief to European countries struggling with spiraling infections, as the world clocked up a record number of deaths in a single day.

ECONOMY Turkish airports host 82 mln air passengers in 2020

Turkish airports host 82 mln air passengers in 2020

The number of passengers through Turkish airports- including transit passengers- reached 81.7 million in 2020, according to the country’s airport authority on Jan. 7. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş hammer Çaykur Rizespor 6-0 in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş hammer Çaykur Rizespor 6-0 in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş striker Cyle Larin netted four goals in Jan. 6's evening's Turkish Süper Lig game to lead the Black-Eagles to a 6-0 win over Çaykur Rizespor.