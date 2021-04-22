Turkish Airlines to resume flights from UK, Denmark

  • April 22 2021 08:52:51

ISTANBUL
Flag carrier Turkish Airlines will resume flights from the U.K. and Denmark, the company's CEO said on April 22. 

“Based on the decision taken by our authorities, the passengers from the U.K. and Denmark will be allowed to arrive in Turkey on condition of performing negative PCR test that was done in the last 72 hours,” Bilal Ekşi said on Twitter.

“Please follow our expeditions,” he noted.

Turkey joined other European countries last December in banning flights from the U.K., Denmark, Netherlands, South Africa, because of concerns about a new fast-moving coronavirus strain.

